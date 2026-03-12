What To Know Bill Hemmer has been missing from hosting America’s Newsroom this week.

In an Instagram post, he revealed the family matter that has kept him away from the newsdesk.

Hemmer did not specify when he will be back on the morning show.

Bill Hemmer has not been on his Fox News morning show, America’s Newsroom, all week long, but there’s a valid reason for his absence. As viewers have wondered why Hemmer has been missing, and even questioned whether he might be leaving the network, the answer has been on his Instagram since March 6.

The journalist has been taking time away from work while grieving the death of his mother, Georganne Hemmer, who died at the age of 86 on March 4.

Hemmer paid tribute to his mother in an Instagram post two days later. “I will forever miss this beautiful smile,” he wrote. “My Mom was clever, fun, funny, always guided by her faith. And she lived it, too. Her two priorities were God and family: five kids, 11 grandkids, 8 great-grandchildren (and still counting).”

He continued, “Georganne Mary Hemmer is reunited for eternity with my Dad, the love of her life. If anyone’s in heaven, they are. Rest forever in gentle peace, Ma. I love you. ♥️ (Note: If your parents are still in reach, don’t hesitate. They can’t wait to hear from you).”

Hemmer’s father died in February 2025, just over a year before Georganne. According to Georganne’s obituary, she worked as a teacher and was a college tennis player at Evansville College. A visitation for Hemmer’s late mother was held on March 8, followed by her funeral on March 9.

The Fox News host did not reveal when he plans to come back to work. He cohosts the morning program alongside Dana Perino, who publicly sent her condolences in the comments section of Hemmer’s Instagram post about his mother’s death.

“And how wonderful is it that you have her smile,” Perino wrote. “We are with you in this time of grief and will be here on the other side. She loved you to the moon and back.”

America’s Newsroom, Weekdays, 9a/8c, Fox News