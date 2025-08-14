Bill Hemmer Gets Emotional Watching Fox News Tribute Video for 20th Anniversary

Bill Hemmer got a special surprise on the latest episode of America’s Newsroom.

Dana Perino got a head start on celebrating her coanchor’s 20th anniversary at Fox News with a special video package on Thursday, August 14. “It’s a big day tomorrow. It is Bill Hemmer’s 20th anniversary with Fox News,” she stated. “And it’s very special to work with you. You’re an amazing colleague.”

Perino went on to show a graphic highlighting some of Hemmer’s biggest career moments on Fox News, including covering Hurricane Katrina in 2005, launching America’s Newsroom in 2007, covering the Haiti earthquake in 2010, working on 2014 election coverage, hosting a town hall with President Donald Trump in 2020, and reporting from Gaza earlier this month.

“Still going strong. Twenty years and so many more to go. … It’s such a pleasure to work with you,” Perino added before introducing the video package, which included several clips of the two of them on America’s Newsroom since she joined the show in 2021.

“Congratulations. Does it feel like 20 years?” she asked Hemmer after the clip concluded. An emotional Hemmer leaned over to shake his cohost’s hand, stating, “Great to be with you. You’re a great partner. You’re a great person and a great friend.”

Bill celebrates 20 years at Fox News! 🎉 Congratulations to @BillHemmer on this spectacular milestone! pic.twitter.com/MM0ZIw6aHJ — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) August 14, 2025

Hemmer went on to thank all of his colleagues at America’s Newsroom, calling the show’s crew and “loyal audience” a “wicked combination.” He added, “20 years, that’s awesome. Thank you for that. Thank you for recognizing that, and the team here. I don’t want to do it for 20 more, but I’d like to do it for a few more.”

Hemmer continued, “And I would just say, it’s rare when you can find a job where you continue to learn all the time. And when you continue to learn, no matter what you’re doing, folks, you will never tire, and I’m honored to do that. And I thank my dad in heaven and my 86-year-old mother for giving me curiosity and for giving me life.”

Perino poked fun at her cohost, joking that his hairstyle looked the “same” as it did in photos from his 2005 Fox News debut. Hemmer, meanwhile, recalled how they first met when he worked on Hurricane Katrina coverage during his first year on the job. At the time, Perino worked at the White House as President George W. Bush‘s Deputy Press Secretary.

“Our relationship goes back quite a ways, and it’s a pleasure to work with you,” she went on to state. “I do think that you are one of the most trusted people that people can go [to]. Like, when you went to Gaza, people could trust what you were saying, and that is a very meaningful career.”

The segment ended with Hemmer calling Perino’s comments “high praise.”

America’s Newsroom, Weekdays, 9/8c, Fox News