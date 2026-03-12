The cast of Laguna Beach is set to reunite for The Reunion: Laguna Beach on April 10. More than 20 years after the reality show’s 2004 premiere, cast members from Season 1 got together in October 2025 to film a reunion special, which will air on The Roku Channel.

Along with the official date announcement for the special, Roku released a poster with cast members Jessica Smith, Alex Hooser, Christina Sinclair, Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips, Talan Torreiro, Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, and Dieter Schmitz.

Noticeably missing from the poster were Morgan Smith and Lo Bosworth, both of whom were part of the main Season 1 cast. Is Bosworth part of the reunion? Scroll down for everything we know.

Is Lo Bosworth part of the Laguna Beach reunion?

Yes, Bosworth is part of the Laguna Beach reunion special. She and Smith are both listed as participants, although they seemingly did not attend the taping in person.

When news of the reunion was first announced in 2025, Bosworth posted about it on her Instagram Story. She is also featured in the new version of the opening credits, which flashes back and forth between clips of the cast in high school and today.

The footage of the cast members who appeared in the official reunion poster was taken from the day they reunited to film the special. However, Bosworth and Smith sent in their own video clips to be included.

Why is Lo Bosworth missing from the Laguna Beach reunion?

While Bosworth has not commented on her absence from the in-person taping, it’s likely that she did not attend because she was heavily pregnant with her first child when the reunion was filmed in October 2025.

Bosworth and her husband, Dom Natale, welcomed their daughter, Nelle, on January 15, 2026, which was just three months after the taping. Since Bosworth lives on the East Coast, it’s likely she was advised not to fly to California when she was so close to giving birth.

It appears that Bosworth is still on good terms with her Laguna Beach costars, as Conrad commented on her baby announcement post, “Welcome to the world sweet girl!! So happy for you you guys 🤍.”

What is Lo Bosworth doing now?

Bosworth is the creator and CEO of her company Love Wellness, which she launched in 2016. Per the brand’s website, it was created after the former reality star’s “life changed when she cut certain ingredients from her self-care routine and focused on her microbiome.”

The brand was created to pioneer “a new approach to women’s wellness,” with a focus on microbiome, which “regulates your gut, vagina, and hormones.” Love Wellness offers a range of products to support vaginal health, gut health, and more.

Bosworth previously hosted the Lo on the Go podcast until September 2025. In March 2026, she launched her new podcast, Tell Me I’m a Good Mom.

The Reunion: Laguna Beach, Friday, April 10, Roku Channel