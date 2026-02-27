It’s been 22 years since Laguna Beach took reality television by storm, giving MTV fans an insight into what life was like as a high school student in the “real Orange County” amid the buzz surrounding the scripted series The O.C.

In September 2025, it was announced that cast members from the series would be reuniting for a reunion special on Roku Channel. “Let’s go back to the beginning… Reuniting the cast of Laguna Beach, coming to the Roku Channel in 2026,” Lauren Conrad wrote on Instagram at the time.

Kristin Cavallari also posted about the special, writing, “Guessssss what!!!! The OG cast of laguna beach is back for a reunion special! It’ll be on Roku in 2026. Going back to the beginning!”

Roku finally confirmed The Reunion: Laguna Beach’s premiere date, which cast members are returning, and more on February 26. Scroll down for everything we know.

When is The Reunion: Laguna Beach?

The special will be airing on Friday, April 10. The cast got together to film the reunion in October 2025.

The Reunion: Laguna Beach will feature cast members reuniting “to reflect on the series that forever changed the landscape of television. The beloved cast will celebrate the nostalgia, friendships, and coastal backdrop that continues to captivate audiences to this day.”

Throughout the event, the stars will tell behind-the-scenes stories, react to episodes of the original series, and return to Laguna Beach.

Which cast members are returning for The Reunion: Laguna Beach?

The cast members who will be featured in the special are Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Shuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, and Alex Hooser.

Conrad, Colletti, Cavallari, Bosworth, Torriero, Phillips, and Schuller were all main cast members on Season 1, with Schmitz, Smith, and Hooser recurring. Conrad, Colletti, Cavallari, Torriero, and Smith were Season 2’s main cast members, with the others appearing in a recurring capacity.

Conrad, Colletti, and Cavallari are also executive producing the series, along with Liz Gateley, Lucilla D’Agostino, Barry Poznick, and Bill Langworthy.

What is Roku Channel?

The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, which “features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals.”

Per its website, “The Roku Channel is currently available in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom on Roku streaming devices, web, and mobile, and in Mexico on Roku streaming devices only.”

Those with a Roku device can add the Roku Channel to it, or users can access Roku Channel at RokuChannel.com or by downloading its mobile app.

The Reunion: Laguna Beach, Friday April 10, Roku Channel