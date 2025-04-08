John Stamos Hits Back at Critics After Hosting Benefit at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Estate

John Stamos has fired back at those who criticized him for hosting a benefit at President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago estate, explaining his decision to emcee the event wasn’t a “political” one.

The Full House star took to his Instagram Stories on Monday (April 7) to address his critics, writing, “I accepted the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala — an evening dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes. This nonpartisan event supports the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations… that trains 350-400 nurses every year.”

He continued, “Supporting nurses isn’t political — it’s essential. These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every day. I stand by the importance of healthcare, of service, and of investing in those who care for our communities.”

The You actor concluded his post writing, “My values and political views remain unchanged.”

After asking fans to consider donating to the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Foundation, he also shared a link to Democracy Forward, a nonprofit organization that uses the law “to defend our democracy and build for a better future.”

In the link Stamos shared, the donation webpage reads, “President Trump swore an oath to the Constitution. We need your help to hold him and his administration accountable…”

Stamos’ response comes after fans blasted his appearance at the Mar-a-Lago event, with one X user writing, “John Stamos just ruined his brand forever. You can’t visit Mar-a-Lago and then expect the stink to ever leave you. Nobody will be having mercy on him.”

The reaction to his defense was mixed, to say the least, with one X commenter saying, “Oh stop. Literally nobody walks into Mar-a-Lago thinking MAGA central is nonpartisan.”

“Don’t care what the charity is, or how noble the cause. If it’s at MAL, you don’t go,” said another.

Another added, “I supported a local veteran organization and attended their galas at The Boca Raton Golf Club. I stopped attending when the annual gala moved to MAL, because no sane person believes anything at MAL isn’t or has an agenda.”

“Ah yes, Mar-a-Lago – the Switzerland of American politics,” quipped one user.

Another commenter defended Stamos, writing, “I dunno. I kinda see what happened. Stamos probably committed to MCing the event LONG before the election last November, and once T was elected, the charity felt compelled to “play ball” and locate their event where they knew it wouldn’t rock the boat with MAGAworld.”

Stamos endorsed former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2020 elections and, according to Spectrum News, also endorsed Harris in the most recent 2024 election.