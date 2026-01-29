Jimmy Kimmel Gives Verdict on Melania Trump Documentary in Epic Takedown

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel mocked Melania Trump’s new Amazon-produced documentary, predicting it will flop at the box office and comparing it to the unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files.

Jimmy Kimmel has said Melania Trump‘s new documentary film is like the Jeffrey Epstein files, joking, “No one’s ever going to see them.”

During the opening monologue on Wednesday’s (January 28) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host told viewers that Melania’s Amazon-produced documentary will hit theaters this weekend. He then quoted the Wall Street Journal, which reported that the First Lady pocketed $28 million for the movie.

“You know, between this and her marriage, she’s probably the highest paid actress in the world,” Kimmel quipped.

He continued, “The movie is expected to bring in between $1 and $5 million at the box office, well behind the horror movie Send Help. Which incidentally would have been a much better title for the documentary.”

Kimmel then threw to a clip of Melania promoting the movie at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, where she said, “Visual storytelling and beautiful music create memories for a lifetime. What do you remember when you hear Rolling Stones? Michael Jackson?”

“I don’t know, Bubbles the chimp? What is the point?” the comedian retorted. “Are you really trying to tell us that this dumb vanity project/corporate bribe is a work of art we’re going to remember like the music of Rolling Stones and Michael Jackson?”

He added, “I mean, the only thing that reminds me of Michael Jackson is, when it’s bad, it’s bad, you know it, and it’s bad.”

Kimmel had some proof for why he believes the movie is bad. According to Rolling Stone, two-thirds of Melania’s New York crew asked to have their names removed from the film’s credits.

“Do you have any idea how bad a movie has to be for a crew member to not want a credit?” Kimmel asked. “Like, remember that weird Cats movie from like five or six years ago? Everyone got their credits on that one. Everyone.”

“People keep their credits on Matt Damon movies, and they don’t want it on this,” he added, returning to a long-running gag of making fun of his movie star rival.

Elsewhere in the monologue, Kimmel touched on President Trump‘s comments on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who was attacked at a town hall event in Minneapolis when a man sprayed her with apple cider vinegar.

When asked about the incident, Trump said, “I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

Kimmel threw Trump’s words back at him, commenting, “Not only is that just a ridiculous thing to say, it also sets him up for maybe the easiest joke of all time. She had herself sprayed ― who’s doing this to you?”

With that, he showed a picture on screen of the President’s very orange-looking face.

You can watch the full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.