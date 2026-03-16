What To Know Gordon Ramsay’s 6-year-old son Oscar appears as a guest judge on the March 19 episode of Fox’s Next Level Chef.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at father and son together.

You’re not seeing double! In March 19’s too-cute episode of Fox’s cooking competition Next Level Chef, titled “Mini Gordon,” Gordon Ramsay brings out his 6-year-old son Oscar for some fun as Season 5 continues to heat up.

Oscar is meant to serve as a surprise guest judge in this leg of the competition where the remaining professional, social media and home chefs must present their versions of elevated kids’ classics. Mac and cheese and chicken nuggets, perhaps? Anyone who has a child knows that impressing a Kindergartener is just as hard — if not more difficult — than facing down the judging of a professional cook, so this should be interesting to see. Even if we suspect Oscar may have a more sophisticated palate than most in his age group.

And it’s hardly recess for the stressed competitors, who have faced massive fish dishes, tricky taco nights, and more throughout the season. One more chef will go home at the end of this installment, as the pool of participants shrinks yet again.

By the season’s end in May, one winner will receive the grand prize of $250,000, and the lucky chance to work professionally alongside chefs Ramsay, Richard Blais, and Nyesha Arrington (the series’ regular mentors) in their restaurants for a year. Our eye is on actress Andy Allo, who recently starred in four seasons of Prime Video sci-fi drama Upload and has entered the show as a social media chef. Her performance in the February 26 episode has carved her a spot as someone to beat.

A sixth season has already been ordered of the reality competition, which has been on the air since 2022.

Above, check out our exclusive photos from the “Mini Gordon” episode, featuring the father and son duo in matching attire, and just try not to say “Aw!”

Next Level Chef, Thursdays, 8/7c, Fox