Dan Fogelman is returning to the family drama space with his upcoming series The Land, starring Christopher Meloni, but it has a sports twist.

Set inside the world of the NFL, this forthcoming project grows more star-studded by the day as more performers sign onto The Land. While details about the premise are vague, there are a few more defined details for viewers to take note of until the final and official announcements are made. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about The Land so far, ranging from who is in front of and behind the camera, as well as what’s in store storywise.

Does The Land have a premiere date?

The Land doesn’t currently have a premiere date, but stay tuned for updates in the months ahead. When it does premiere, The Land will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Does The Land have a trailer?

No trailers or first looks for The Land have been released apart from behind-the-scenes photos like the one featuring stars Meloni and Mandy Moore, below. Stay tuned for updates on trailers and other first looks as the show’s arrival approaches.

Who stars in The Land?

The Land will be led by Meloni, who is playing Danny, the head coach of an NFL team. Additional cast members include Mandy Moore, who starred in Fogelman’s other hit, This Is Us, as well as William H. Macy, Chace Crawford, Chloe Bennet, Sam Corlett, Tanner Zagarino, Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin Bratt, who is the newest addition per Deadline.

Who makes The Land?

The Land hails from creator Dan Fogelman, who is behind Hulu’s current hit series Paradise as well as the former NBC family drama This Is Us. He’s executive producing the show alongside Jess Rosenthal, Kevin Falls, David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jason T. Reed.

The Land, Series Premiere, TBA, Hulu