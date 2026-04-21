‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Jamie Ding Reveals His Intense Studying Habits

Have you ever wondered how a 27-game Jeopardy! champion studied for the game show? Jamie Ding revealed how he prepped for the show as his streak continues.

After talking to executive producer Sarah Whitcomb-Foss on the Jeopardy! Substack, Ding, from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, revealed the intense hoops he went through to try to obtain as much information as possible.

“Jamie shared his study prep in a recent chat… but what will happen tonight?” the Instagram Story was captioned.

The post was a screenshot of Ding’s comment on the Substack. “I checked out a bunch of library books and looked at some of them,” he said.

“I watched probably all of the FJ! playlist on YouTube, and other Jeopardy! compilations. I asked people for some pop culture things to look at.”

“I did a lot of Sporcle quizzes, including many from The Triviary,” Ding continued. “I practiced buzzing on thebuzzerapp.com.”

“I started doing all of the LearnedLeague one-days again. I looked at wagering strategy. That covers most of it.”

However, in The Winner’s Circle interview, Ding revealed that since he is a law student and works a full-time job, he wasn’t able to study as much as he wanted to. He shared that he “still does a lot of trivia, OQL, Learned League, so there’s a study diet of not particularly structured studying, but still, reinforcement of knowledge.” Ding also turns to his sister, Jessie, for help on topics he is not so knowledgeable about, such as TV and contemporary fiction.

He chalked up his success to remembering a lot of things and “having a sticky memory.”

Even Ding’s dad, Dr. Yuchuan Ding, didn’t think Jamie knew that much. “I feel quite surprised,” he told Wayne State University. “I didn’t realize he could go this far, but I think he deserves that because he’s been interested in this kind of knowledge for a long time. I know he knows a lot, but I didn’t know he knows so much.”

As of April 20, Ding has won 27 games and $753,000. He is in the top-five Jeopardy! contestants of all-time, and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Find out if he will win game 28 on Tuesday.

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