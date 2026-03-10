‘Jeopardy!’: Did James Denison Rack Up Another Huge Score?

James Denison returned for his third Jeopardy! game on March 10. After nearly tying James Holzhauer‘s two-game total in game two, did he rack up another huge score? Find out what happened below.

Denison, a college professor and museum curator, originally from Alexandria, Virginia, played against Sapana Vora, from Arlington, Virginia, and Tim Swankey, from Marcellus, New York. Denison has a two-day total of $81,798. Warning: This post contains spoilers for the March 10 episode of Jeopardy!.

The beginning of the game was filled with Triple Stumpers and wrong responses, resulting in Swankey, a retired actuary, having the highest score of only $2,200 by the first 15 clues.

Denison found the Daily Double on clue 18. He had $1,000 and made it a True Daily Double. In “Sub, Read It,” the clue was “Ronald Reagan called this 1984 book, the first novel published by the Naval Institute Press, ‘the perfect yarn.'” “What is The Hunt for Red October?” he answered correctly, giving him $2,000. He was only $200 behind Swankey.

By the end of the round, Swankey remained in the lead with $3,800. Denison had $3,200. Vora, a Congressional staffer, was in third place with $2,600.

In Double Jeopardy, Swankey fell to third place. Denison took the lead by clue 10, but Vora found the first DD on clue 12.

She had a lead of $9,000 and wagered $3,000 on “Airport Codes.” The clue read, “One letter deliciously short of the city it serves, YUMhas people coming & going in this state.”

Vora answered, “What is Arizona?” for Yuma, Arizona. She moved to $12,000.

Denison found the second DD on clue 16. He was in second place with $11,200 and wagered $5,200. In “It’s Idomatic,” the clue was “Used to describe the likelihood of something that’ll never, ever happen, it used to be followed by ‘with their tails forward.'”

He answered quickly with “What is when pigs fly?” This gave him $16,400 and the lead.

Denison ended the round with an impressive total of $20,000. Vora had $13,200. Swankey was in third place with $9,000.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “Books & Authors.” The clue was “In this 1897 work, the title character enters an inn with his face almost entirely covered in bandages.” None of the game show contestants got the right response, which was The Invisible Man.

Swankey answered with “What is The Man in the Iron Mask?” He wagered $4,602, giving him a final total of $4,398. Vora’s response was “What is the Phantom of the Opera?” She wagered $6,801, making her final total $6,399. Denison’s response was “What is Dracula?” He wagered $10,999. This gave him a final total of $9,001.

He won game three and will play on Wednesday for game four. Denison had a three-day total of $90,799.

“All about the wager on FJ today. We will see James tomorrow for #4!” a Reddit user said.

“Tim and Sapana both did a good job today. kept it close. I do think it would have been beneficial for Sapana to wager a bit more on that daily double, though. Had she wagered more i think she could’ve won,” another wrote.