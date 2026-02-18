Kevin O’Leary Gets Shut Down By CNN’s Abby Phillip Over ‘Nuts’ Comment

What To Know A heated debate between Kevin O’Leary and Ana Navarro on CNN NewsNight devolved into personal attacks and chaos.

The argument blew up after O’Leary dismissed the discussion by calling the panel “nuts.”

Host Abby Phillip attempted to restore order and shut down the Shark Tank star’s comments.

Abby Phillip did her best to get CNN NewsNight back on track on Tuesday (February 17) after Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary and The View‘s Ana Navarro clashed in a tense debate that devolved into personal attacks.

The discussion started about the 2020 election results but ended up covering a whole bunch of issues, including ICE agents’ tactics in Minneapolis.

“We are seeing this happen over and over again, where the federal government is fabricating things, lying,” Navarro said, per Mediaite. “Just in the last few weeks, we have seen cases involving federal agents with a Venezuelan national in Minneapolis, who they claimed had charged them with a snow shovel and attacked them.”

O’Leary fired back, “What does that have to do with the ballot?!”

As the argument heated up, Phillip stepped in, telling the pair, “Stop, stop, stop.”

Navarro finished her point, saying, “The point is that they charged them criminally, and when they went to court, evidence proved that what they had said was a lie, that this government lies. That’s the point.”

Phillip gave O’Leary a chance to respond, asking if he’d like to give “a quick last word.”

However, that only escalated the situation, as O’Leary responded, “Oh, wow. My last word is you’re all nuts!”

O’Leary: You’re all nuts. Phillip: If you don’t have anything to say, just say that and I won’t come to you next time… Everyone, thank you for being here. O’Leary: A SHOVEL! Phillip: Excuse me, stop. pic.twitter.com/R9fvimiw3y — Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2026

The panel went off the rails from there, with Phillip struggling to maintain control. “Guys, please. Look, we got to keep it together here, OK?” she pleaded. “Honestly, I mean, there’s a way to talk about these things. If you don’t have anything to say, just say that, and I won’t come to you next time.”

O’Leary and Navarro continued to shout over each other while Phillip attempted to throw to a commercial break. As O’Leary continued to argue, Phillip stopped herself and told him, “Excuse me, excuse me… stop, Kevin, stop.” Finally, the Canadian businessman got the message and quietened down.

Fans shared reactions to the chaotic moment on social media, with one X user writing, “This is what happens when TV turns ego into ‘expertise’ — a grown man throws a tantrum, then tries to bully the room into laughing. No argument. Just noise.”

“Why is this Canadian on her show regularly anyway? He has nothing to contribute to any conversation,” said another.

“It’s always awkward watching a discussion derail in real time. One person trying to wrap it up, the other just throwing words into the air,” one commenter added.

Another added, “This use[d] to be my choice on my morning commute but it got to the point where it became insufferable to listen to.”

“O’Leary is a Canadian whose sole qualification to opine on American politics on CNN seems to be his wealth. He adds little to any conversation, and often makes it personal,” said one viewer.

Another blamed Phillip for how things broke down, writing, “Replace Abby Philip with a proper host and most of the problems that show has disappear overnight.”

You can watch the moment in the video clip above and let us know your thoughts below.