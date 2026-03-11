‘Dynasty’ Star Linda Evans Issues Bold Message About Joan Collins ‘Feud’

Michelle Stein
Comments
DYNASTY, Joan Collins and Linda Evans
Mario Casilli/TV Guide/©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

What To Know

  • Linda Evans refuted longstanding rumors of a real-life feud with her Dynasty co-star Joan Collins.
  • Evans emphasized that reports of arguments were exaggerated for publicity.
  • Both Evans and Collins have spoken positively about their time on Dynasty, with Collins admitting she disliked the staged catfights.

Linda Evans just issued a bold response to the reported “feud” between her and her Dynasty costar, Joan Collins.

In the ABC soap opera, Evans, 83, played Krystle Carrington, while Collins, 92, played Alexis Colby. Alexis was the first wife of Blake Carrington (John Forsythe). After they divorced, he married Krystle — but Alexis continued to try to sabotage their relationship through the show.

The Dynasty plot frequently featured stunt-heavy physical fight scenes between the women. Unsurprisingly, rumors swirled about Colins and Evans not getting along in real life.

“So many [arguments reported by the press] never happened,” Evans told Hello! magazine in an article published on March 9. “It’s because it made it exciting for people to think we were fighting with each other. We never had one fight personally. We had lots of fights professionally because we had to do the script, but we never had a confrontation.”

DYNASTY, Linda Evans, Joan Collins

In fact, Evans and Collins enjoyed a supportive friendship off-screen. The former said she was “excited” when Collins landed the role of Alexis.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, [the show’s producer] Aaron Spelling, we love you,” she recalled. “You’re choosing women who are our age – and at that time there weren’t a lot of people thinking that way.'”

To conclude her thoughts on the speculated feud with Collins, Evans shared,”As it is in Hollywood, there will always be times when things are uncomfortable, but I look back, and the reason it’s so extraordinary and so filled with love and joy is that it was a great time.”

In 2023, Collins made a blunt confession about Alex and Krystle’s catfights in Dynasty.

“I hated doing the fights,” she told People. “I thought they were stupid. I told [the showrunners], ‘Alexis uses tongue, not her fists, to get the better of people.’ Because Alexis was very witty in many ways.”

Dynasty aired for nine seasons from 1981 to 1989 on ABC. In 2107, a Dynasty reboot premiered on The CW, running for five seasons until its conclusion in 2022.

Dynasty, streaming on Tubi and Pluto TV; Dynasty (the reboot), streaming on Netflix

Dynasty (1981) key art
John Forsythe

John Forsythe

Linda Evans

Linda Evans

Joan Collins

Joan Collins

Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear

Gordon Thomson

Gordon Thomson

Jack Coleman

Jack Coleman

Michael Nader

Michael Nader

Emma Samms

Emma Samms

Leann Hunley

Leann Hunley

Stephanie Beacham

Stephanie Beacham

Tracy Scoggins

Tracy Scoggins

Virginia Hawkins

Hank Brandt

Jessica Player

Brandon Bluhm

John James

John James

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Series

1981–1989

TVPG

Drama

Where to Stream

