Linda Evans just issued a bold response to the reported “feud” between her and her Dynasty costar, Joan Collins.

In the ABC soap opera, Evans, 83, played Krystle Carrington, while Collins, 92, played Alexis Colby. Alexis was the first wife of Blake Carrington (John Forsythe). After they divorced, he married Krystle — but Alexis continued to try to sabotage their relationship through the show.

The Dynasty plot frequently featured stunt-heavy physical fight scenes between the women. Unsurprisingly, rumors swirled about Colins and Evans not getting along in real life.

“So many [arguments reported by the press] never happened,” Evans told Hello! magazine in an article published on March 9. “It’s because it made it exciting for people to think we were fighting with each other. We never had one fight personally. We had lots of fights professionally because we had to do the script, but we never had a confrontation.”

In fact, Evans and Collins enjoyed a supportive friendship off-screen. The former said she was “excited” when Collins landed the role of Alexis.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, [the show’s producer] Aaron Spelling, we love you,” she recalled. “You’re choosing women who are our age – and at that time there weren’t a lot of people thinking that way.'” To conclude her thoughts on the speculated feud with Collins, Evans shared,”As it is in Hollywood, there will always be times when things are uncomfortable, but I look back, and the reason it’s so extraordinary and so filled with love and joy is that it was a great time.” In 2023, Collins made a blunt confession about Alex and Krystle’s catfights in Dynasty. “I hated doing the fights,” she told People. “I thought they were stupid. I told [the showrunners], ‘Alexis uses tongue, not her fists, to get the better of people.’ Because Alexis was very witty in many ways.”

Dynasty aired for nine seasons from 1981 to 1989 on ABC. In 2107, a Dynasty reboot premiered on The CW, running for five seasons until its conclusion in 2022.

