‘Dynasty’ Reboot Wraps After 5 Seasons on The CW — Could Netflix Save It?

The series finale of the CW‘s Dynasty aired on Friday, September 16, with the reboot saying goodbye after five seasons. But is it really the end?

In an interview with Deadline following the series finale, showrunner Josh Reims reflected on Dynasty‘s popularity, thanks largely to Netflix, where the primetime soap has been streaming since its first season dropped in 2018. In fact, Dynasty has delivered impressive viewership on the streamer around the world, despite low ratings on its original network of The CW.

“It’s funny because it’s the first show I’ve ever been on or where there was literally no discussion about the ratings ever, which was great,” Reims told Deadline.

“In Season 2, we shot in Paris and some of the actors came back and said it was crazy because people showed up to the set and recognized them on the streets. It was then that we realized that internationally, there’s a crazy fan base. So when the Netflix listings came out and showed which countries we were number one in, we realized, ‘oh, this is much bigger than just the CW,’ which was good.”

Deadline also asked how effective marketing dollars were in getting the word out about Dynasty, to which Reimes replied, “ I don’t think it mattered. I think people were just waiting for [episodes] to drop on Netflix. Online, people were asking when’s the show starting on Netflix. So it felt like by Season 3, at least there was already a built-in audience.”

There are no plans thus far for Netflix to jump in and save Dynasty for a sixth season, but there’s already a petition started by fans to save the show and Reddit fans are hoping that we see a Season 6. The hashtag #SaveDynasty on Twitter also has fans hoping for the show to be revived.

Netflix has saved other fan darlings like Lucifer, Manifest, and Designated Survivor, so never say never. Especially if the fans have a say in the matter.

