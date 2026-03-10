‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Crack Up At Contestant’s Shocking Confession

Your horoscope says…. you’re a liar! A Jeopardy! contestant admitted to lying at her job when she was younger, and fans cracked up at the contestant’s confession.

Katie Hoppenjans, from Atlanta, Georgia, played against James Denison and Jonathan Rosales on March 9. Although she lost the game, she shared a story that shocked many viewers.

During the interview section of the game, Hoppenjans admitted, “One of my first ever jobs writing horoscopes for a teen magazine, and I’m sorry to say, I made them all up.”

“No!” host Ken Jennings said. “Are there teens out there who don’t know this? They probably made big life decisions based on this.”

“I will not name the magazine because that’s possible, but it is, yeah,” Hoppenjans replied.

“Go back and check your horoscope because it might have been Katie,” Jennings said. “I don’t know.” She and the audience proceeded to crack up.

She ended in third place with $2,200 and a confession that will follow her throughout the rest of her life.

Fans reacted to the luxury travel marketer’s confession in the comments of the video, which was captioned, “So you’re telling us Mercury WASN’T in the microwave? 😱”

“I love this,” one fan said.

“ICON!” wrote another.

“Aren’t they all made up?” asked a third.

“Jeopardy! might literally be the only place on the planet where someone should feel free to admit this,” an Instagram user wrote.

“I actually laughed out loud on this,” another admitted.

“Well, that explains everything,” a fan said.

Some fans theorized on which magazine it was. “I bet it was CosmoGirl. Their horoscopes were always ridiculous,” a Jeopardy! fan commented.

“Better not be Seventeen magazine,” said another.

“That was my assumption, too,” a fan replied.

Which magazine do you think it is, and did you believe the horoscopes when you read them? Let us know in the comments.