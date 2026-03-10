What To Know Miss Kay Robertson was married to Phil Robertson for more than 60 years before his May 2025 death.

Ten months following his passing, their son, Willie Robertson, tells TV Insider how Miss Kay is doing.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival returned for a second season on March 7.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival returned with a tribute episode to Phil Robertson on March 7. The family patriarch died in May 2025 after an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and the Robertsons gathered to remember him at a memorial service, which was documented for the show.

Phil had been married to wife Miss Kay Robertson for 61 years at the time of his death, and the loss was understandably difficult for her, especially after her own health issues in 2024. However, Willie Robertson tells TV Insider that his mom is “doing really good” 10 months later.

“We’re so excited and proud of her journey and where she’s been,” he admits. “I think she was pretty much depressed after Phil passed away. They’ve been together since they were teenagers, so I think it was a struggle for her to move through that, but I’m happy to say she’s doing great.”

Earlier this year, the Robertson family members lost power for several days during an ice storm, and Willie spent time at Miss Kay’s house to make sure things were running smoothly. “She was bossing me around,” he laughs. “It was so funny. As soon as the power came back on, I go back over there, and there’s not a light on in the house. I walk in and now [her and her sister] got all the lights turned out and she’s watching DVDs. She told me to be quiet, she’s watching movies.”

Willie says Kay likes to go down “memory lane” by watching old episodes of Duck Dynasty. “Every time I went over there, it was funny, she was watching us on TV,” he shares. “I think that was helpful to her, to have those great memories.”

His wife, Korie Robertson, agrees, adding, “It is really sweet for her to have all of those to go back and watch. She loves it.”

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Season 2, Saturdays, 10/9c, A&E