‘Duck Dynasty’: Miss Kay Health Update After Multiple Falls & Baby News Reaction

Martin Holmes
Comments
Kay Robertson
Kay Robertson Instagram

“Miss” Kay Robertson has had a tumultuous couple of years with the loss of her husband, Phil Robertson, and her own health struggles, but the arrival of a new great-granddaughter has her in good spirits.

On Monday, October 6, Miss Kay’s granddaughter, Priscilla Robertson, welcomed her first child, daughter August Mae Nash, with her boyfriend, Dillon Nash. Priscilla is 19 years old and the daughter of Duck Dynasty star Jep Robertson and his wife Jessica Robertson.

Jessica confirmed her daughter’s pregnancy back in July, writing on her Instagram page, “This isn’t the plans we had laid out for Priscilla but God takes our meager offerings and turns them into His greatest blessings! We are so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby and we will all be rewarded with this precious baby girl!”

Speaking to Taste of Country, Priscilla’s cousin Rebecca revealed the family is super excited about the new addition, with Miss Kay, in particular, being so enthusiastic to have another grandchild.

Dillon Nash and Priscilla Robertson together

Priscilla Robertson / Instagram

“I saw [Miss Kay] at the baby shower,” Rebecca told the outlet. “She looked great. She has good days and bad days, depending on the time of the day, too.”

Miss Kay has been dealing with various health issues in recent months, many stemming from multiple falls. “I think she forgets that she can’t really walk, so she’ll fall, and that’s been hard to deal with,” Korie Robertson told TV Insider back in May.

Were 'Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson and Miss Kay Still Together? Their Relationship When He Died
Related

Were 'Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson and Miss Kay Still Together? Their Relationship When He Died

In June, Korie’s husband, Willie Robertson, told USA Today that his mom was “not in the best of health,” noting that she has been “depressed” after losing her partner of 60 years.

Miss Kay’s husband, Phil Robertson, passed away on May 25 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 79 years old.

However, Rebecca confirmed Miss Kay is in high spirits with the arrival of baby August Mae. “She’s just so excited. She loves her family, especially Priscilla is kinda like the baby of all of the cousins,” Rebecca shared.

“Mamaw Kay is super supportive and everything,” she added. “The whole family is supportive and it’s awesome the baby is going to grow up in such a loving family.”

Miss Kay has more grandchildren to look forward to next year, as John Luke and Mary Kate Robertson are expecting twin girls early in the new year.

Duck Dynasty - A&E

Duck Dynasty where to stream

Duck Dynasty: The Revival - A&E

Duck Dynasty: The Revival where to stream

Duck Dynasty

Duck Dynasty: The Revival

Kay Robertson

Phil Robertson

priscilla r




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jenna Bush Hager on the January 14, 2025, episode of 'Today With Jenna & Friends.'
1
Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Bold New Career Away From ‘Today’
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood
2
‘B&B’ Star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Shares First Photo of Baby No. 5
Actress Kirsten Storms attends The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
3
‘General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms Shares Shocking Health & Surgery Update
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Make-A-Wish Worker Loses $82,000 on Tough Puzzle
Pictured (L-R): Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, and Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight.
5
‘NCIS’ Season 23 Schedule Change Explained: When Do New Episodes Air?