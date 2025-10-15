“Miss” Kay Robertson has had a tumultuous couple of years with the loss of her husband, Phil Robertson, and her own health struggles, but the arrival of a new great-granddaughter has her in good spirits.

On Monday, October 6, Miss Kay’s granddaughter, Priscilla Robertson, welcomed her first child, daughter August Mae Nash, with her boyfriend, Dillon Nash. Priscilla is 19 years old and the daughter of Duck Dynasty star Jep Robertson and his wife Jessica Robertson.

Jessica confirmed her daughter’s pregnancy back in July, writing on her Instagram page, “This isn’t the plans we had laid out for Priscilla but God takes our meager offerings and turns them into His greatest blessings! We are so proud that Priscilla & Dillon chose life for their baby and we will all be rewarded with this precious baby girl!”

Speaking to Taste of Country, Priscilla’s cousin Rebecca revealed the family is super excited about the new addition, with Miss Kay, in particular, being so enthusiastic to have another grandchild.

“I saw [Miss Kay] at the baby shower,” Rebecca told the outlet. “She looked great. She has good days and bad days, depending on the time of the day, too.”

Miss Kay has been dealing with various health issues in recent months, many stemming from multiple falls. “I think she forgets that she can’t really walk, so she’ll fall, and that’s been hard to deal with,” Korie Robertson told TV Insider back in May.

In June, Korie’s husband, Willie Robertson, told USA Today that his mom was “not in the best of health,” noting that she has been “depressed” after losing her partner of 60 years.

Miss Kay’s husband, Phil Robertson, passed away on May 25 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 79 years old.

However, Rebecca confirmed Miss Kay is in high spirits with the arrival of baby August Mae. “She’s just so excited. She loves her family, especially Priscilla is kinda like the baby of all of the cousins,” Rebecca shared.

“Mamaw Kay is super supportive and everything,” she added. “The whole family is supportive and it’s awesome the baby is going to grow up in such a loving family.”

Miss Kay has more grandchildren to look forward to next year, as John Luke and Mary Kate Robertson are expecting twin girls early in the new year.