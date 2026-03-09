’25 Words or Less’ Makes Big Change as Show Gets Renewed For Season 8

How can we say this in 25 Words or Less? The game show has been renewed for another season. That was nine words. Yes!

And there is a big change as the production site for the game show is being moved. Read on for how that will impact the game, and everything else we know about it.

25 Word or Less has two sets of celebrities and civilians face off against each other in a fast-paced word game for the chance to win $10,000. They have to try to give the clue in fewer than 25 words.

Has 25 Words or Less been Renewed?

Yes! 25 Word or Less has been renewed for Season 8, according to Buzzer Blog.

Who will host the show?

Meredith Vieira will return as the host. She had hosted his Season 1 and has also hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Where can you watch 25 Words or Less?

The syndicated game show airs on different stations in different states. Check the website for where to watch in your area.

What is different this season?

25 Words or Less is moving filming from Atlanta, Georgia to Jersey City, New Jersey. This means that the game show is looking for contestants in New York and the surrounding area.

The show also announced that live episodes will be returning. Seaosn 7 had live episodes airing on Xumo Play, and additional live episodes air on FOX affiliates in New York and Philadelphia.

During these live shows, fans can participate in polls, see bonus content, and enter contests to win cash and prizes.

With the move, fans hope that the individual pods, which were implemented during COVID, are gone, and everyone will return to the same stage.

When will Season 8 air?

A premiere date for Season 8 has not yet been announced. Check back for updates.

How can you audition for the game show?

Anyone interested can fill out the form on the website and answer four questions.

25 Words or Less, weekdays, check local listings