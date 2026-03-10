‘Will Trent’: Is Faith Leaving the GBI?

What To Know The latest episode of Will Trent saw the detectives tracking a college campus killer.

Along the way, Faith Mitchell raised some serious doubts about her future in law enforcement.

The emotional fallout of Malcolm’s (DeVaughn Nixon) arrest continued on Tuesday’s (March 10) episode of Will Trent, with some unexpected consequences for Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson). Warning: There are spoilers for Season 4 Episode 10 ahead!

In the episode, she, Will (Ramón Rodríguez), Angie (Erika Christensen), Michael (Jake McLaughlin), and Franklin (Kevin Daniels) tracked a serial killer wreaking havoc on campus at Georgia Atlantic University’s Greek life community. After two fraternity brothers were found murdered, the team methodically connected the case to a year-old tragedy, discovering that a hazing-gone-wrong incident left one boy dead and his secret lover — also the son of the school’s chancellor — on a vengeance tour.

While the case of the day was solved before two more students would become the next victims, Faith was still left questioning her career.

After receiving her fourth letter from the Fulton County Jail and immediately stuffing it into a drawer unopened, it became clear that she was dodging Malcolm’s efforts to reach out to her after she helped to arrest him for a bank heist he’d committed to expose a pharmaceutical that killed his son. Once the case was done, Faith brought a letter out and had a poignant conversation with Amanda (Sonja Sohn) that seemed to be connected to the envelope.

“I look at you and the career you’ve had and what it’s cost, and in my head, I know that what we do in the end, it matters,” Faith said.

“Now, tell me what’s in your heart,” Amanda replied.

“I don’t know if I can do this job anymore,” Faith then admitted. She went on to stuff the letters, still unread, back into her desk, but now we have to wonder how Faith will deal with these new doubts.

When TV Insider caught up with Iantha Richardson to discuss her directorial debut episode, she had her doubts about whether the door was still open for Malcolm with Faith.

“I don’t think so. I don’t know. I won’t say there’s an absolute no, because obviously I’m not the writers, but I think she had on rose-colored glasses, and those take a long time to untint, if you will. So I think that’s a part of the residual pain. With time and space, she might see herself, him, and the situation a little different,” she said.

Even if Faith isn’t considering taking Malcolm back, then, it seems she’s at least taking the morality question over his arrest to heart. We’ll have to wait and see whether that means Faith will take leave of the GBI as the season continues.

