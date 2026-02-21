Bill Maher Makes Raunchy Comparison of Donald Trump’s White House Dinner Rant

What To Know Bill Maher responded on his show to Donald Trump’s social media rant criticizing their past White House dinner and Maher’s ongoing criticism of Trump.

Maher used a raunchy analogy to mock Trump’s expectation of favorable treatment after the dinner and rejected claims that he suffers from “Trump derangement syndrome.”

He disputed Trump’s assertion that Maher was “nervous and scared” during their dinner, emphasizing he reported honestly about Trump’s demeanor despite backlash from the left.

Bill Maher sent a direct message to President Donald Trump‘s rant about their White House dinner — and he used a raunchy comparison involving the POTUS.

On the Friday, February 20 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, reacted to Trump’s February 14 Truth Social post.

“I woke up Saturday morning to a blistering social media text from him. It went on and on, on Valentine’s Day, by the way,” Maher explained. “He was very mad at me because I didn’t get his joke about how China was going to make Canada give up hockey. I think we’re going to have to workshop that one for a while.”

The stand-up comedian continued. “So we went off on me and said the dinner we had was a waste of time. Well, I didn’t think it was. And that I’m a jerk, and I’m a low-ratings lightweight and all of this s*** because I never stopped criticizing him. I never said I would!”

To that, Maher confessed, “I know how women feel now.” He then quipped, “A guy buys you dinner and then expects you to put out, OK? I’m not that guy.”

Additionally, he mentioned that Trump, 79, accused him of having “Trump derangement syndrome.”

Maher promised that on the March 6 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher (the show is off on Feb. 27), he would address this and “prove that I don’t have Trump derangement syndrome and a lot of other stuff that he said that wasn’t really true.”

The Real Time host also called “bulls****” on Trump’s claim that he was “nervous and scared” during the March 31, 2025, dinner at the White House.

“I got so much s*** from the left for reporting honestly that in person, he was very different, very nice, very gracious,” Maher pointed out. “And then [Trump] says, ‘No, he was scared.’ I’m like the Democrats in an election: I just can’t win.”

