Steve Carell Goes to College, ‘Dark Winds’ to L.A., Harry Styles in Manchester, Werner Herzog’s ‘Ghost Elephants’

Steve Carell stars as a fish out of academic water in HBO‘s campus comedy Rooster. AMC‘s Dark Winds sends its Navajo detectives to 1970s Los Angeles. Harry Styles performs from his new album in a concert special in Manchester, England. Legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog travels to Africa on a search for Ghost Elephants in a National Geographic documentary.

HBO

Rooster

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Cloaked in the wry, warm sensibility of Bill Lawrence (Shrinking, Ted Lasso, Scrubs), collaborating with Scrubs vet Matt Tarses, this whimsical college-set comedy stars Steve Carell as Greg, a milquetoast writer of beach-read novels—his hero, a stud named Rooster, “gets to do everything I wish I could,” he says wistfully. When the forlorn Greg visits the New England campus of (fictional) Ludlow College for a reading, but really in hopes of reconnecting with his professor daughter Katie (a tart Charly Clive), he ends up staying. Both of their lives are a mess: He’s unhappily single, and Katie just split from her pompous and cheating husband (Lasso‘s Phil Dunster), so maybe they can pull each other out of their funk. Or not. Co-stars include Scrubs’ John C. McGinley as the wellness-obsessed and meddling college president, and the terrific Danielle Deadwyler as a prof who can’t decide what to make of the awkward Greg, who becomes a writer-in-residence without ever having gone to college.

AMC

Dark Winds

9/8c

SUNDAY: With a pungent period soundtrack (The Doors, Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Santana), the 1970s-set crime drama sends its Navajo police heroes from the reservation to Los Angeles in search of the runaway teen Billie (Isabel DeRoy-Olson) and the mysterious assassin Irene Vaggan (Franka Potente) on her trail. For Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), this is an opportunity to reach out to his estranged wife, Emma (Deanna Allison), while his deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) continues to sulk over his girlfriend-partner Bernadette (Jessica Matten) keeping Joe’s impending retirement and her potential promotion a secret. Chee’s nosebleeds, a symptom of “ghost sickness” and psychological trauma, are becoming more than a distraction.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester.

Special 3/2c

SUNDAY: The Grammy-winning music superstar is back on home turf in England for a concert special recorded live in Manchester on Friday. Harry Styles performs songs from his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which not so coincidentally was also released on Friday in advance of a global tour later this year. This front-row seat is a bargain.

Nat Geo

Ghost Elephants

SATURDAY: Legendary German filmmaker Werner Herzog knows a thing or two about obsession, making him the perfect visionary to direct and narrate this mesmerizing nature documentary. The 90-minute film follows National Geographic Explorer Steve Boyes into the highlands and forests of Angola in Africa on a dreamlike quest to lay eyes on the possibly mythic ghost elephant, descendants of the planet’s largest land mammal (a replica is on display at the Smithsonian, though his actual tusks are in storage, too heavy to be attached). Boyes and Herzog immerse themselves in the local tribal culture to be granted permission to observe and study these elusive creatures, if only for a moment.

Disney / John Fleenor

America’s Funniest Home Videos

7/6c

SUNDAY: Milestone alert: The clip show that has kept family audiences in stitches since 1989 marks its 800th episode, with host Alfonso Ribeiro presiding over the fun. This week’s playlist includes a typical rundown of slapstick antics at the beach, with adorable glimpses of cats wrangling with dogs. Awww.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: