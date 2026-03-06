Some ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Find This Really Annoying

Stop doing that! Jeopardy! fans debated over this aspect of Final Jeopardy, which they find really annoying.

“Unpopular opinion: I hate when Final Jeopardy answers, or wagers, have little notes in them like ‘Hi, kids!’ or ‘Go bears!” a Reddit user said.

“I get this is the one TV opportunity you get and to take advantage of it, make it a communal experience, etc., but it feels like Alex [Trebek] and now Ken [Jennings] just don’t like it for some reason, and neither do I – I really couldn’t tell you why. It feels like it ruins the tension of Final Jeopardy.”

“Will there be pitchforks for me for saying this?” they ended.

The original poster was met with mixed opinions. Some fans agreed with him, saying, “Totally agree, I think it’s kinda stupid.”

“I am on your side, OP! Also, I get slightly perturbed by the unrounded DD wagers, like $1,732,” another wrote.

“I’m not a fan of it. But I don’t dislike it enough to advocate for people to stop doing it,” a third added.

“Lol, I thought I was the only stick in the mud with this opinion. It seems to be a new thing since Ken’s takeover as host. It never would have flown on Alex’s stage. 😆 The only exception being, of course, the contestant who wrote ‘We ❤️ you, Alex,'” a fan commented.

“It is pretty cringey,” one last fan said.

However, most Redditors called the original poster out for being mad. “It’s a very serious quiz show, let the contestants have a little personality! Why are you so mad at this lmao?” one wrote.

“See. I love it. 🤷🏽‍♀️ It’s a cute little gesture. I watch with my mom, and when we don’t know the final jeopardy, we say, ‘That’d be a hi mom message,'” another commented.

“My family wasn’t able to travel with me, but watches with me on the couch every night, so it was my one little way to acknowledge that,”a former contestant wrote.

“I kind of love it! I love when they get to show their personalities,” a fan said.

What is your opinion on this Final Jeopardy sentiment? Let us know in the comments.

