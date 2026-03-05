‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Shocker: Scott Patterson Not Returning in Season 4

What To Know Scott Patterson, who’s played Sully since the show’s debut, will not return for Season 4 of Sullivan’s Crossing.

Showrunner Roma Roth has left the door open for Sully’s return in the future.

Season 4 will premiere on April 20.

The Crossing will be missing a familiar face when Sullivan’s Crossing returns for Season 4. Scott Patterson, who’s played Harry “Sully” Sullivan since the show’s first episode, is not returning.

At the end of Season 3, Sully left for Ireland with Helen (Kate Vernon) and told his daughter, Maggie (Morgan Kohan), that he’d be back. That trip has since been extended, but viewers won’t get to see Sully’s life overseas on camera.

“Season 3 of Sullivan’s Crossing ended with Sully leaving for Ireland, beginning a new chapter in his life. Season 4 picks up the next day, with Sully still overseas,” showrunner and executive producer Roma Roth told EW in a statement. “While he isn’t physically present in this season, the character remains an important part of the world with the potential to be included in future seasons should that align with the ongoing creative.”

The Canadian series, which airs on The CW in the U.S., centers on Maggie’s return to her small Nova Scotia town after legal trouble with her job as a doctor in Boston. Maggie and Sully’s relationship is strained at first — they hadn’t spoken in 15 years — but they’ve worked through their issues over the past three seasons.

Season 4 will be focusing heavily on the love triangle drama between Maggie, Cal (Chad Michael Murray), and her forgotten husband, Liam (Marcus Rosner), who showed up unexpectedly at the end of last season.

Kohan previously told Swooon she wanted to explore more of Maggie’s past life in Boston, which Liam’s presence in Season 4 will help with. “I’m really excited to hear more about her life, who she was, how she’s changed,” she said. “Was she just as neurotic about things and everything needing to be in perfect order? Was that something that came through later in life? I’m excited for all of it.”

Sullivan’s Crossing, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, April 20, 8/7c, The CW