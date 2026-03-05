FX is gearing up for what’s sure to be another hit drama as the network announced Disinherited, a new series from Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould and executive producer Rian Johnson that is set to star Victoria Pedretti and Kiera Allen.

Along with unveiling the casting and creatives behind the project, FX has also shared some plot details for the forthcoming title. Below, we’re breaking down all of the need-to-know details surrounding Disinherited. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for updates as they’re announced in the lead-up to Disinherited‘s premiere.

When will Disinherited premiere?

Disinherited doesn’t currently have a premiere date scheduled, but stay tuned as the project takes shape at FX for further details about the show’s release. According to the series announcement, Disinherited is a series made for FX and Hulu.

What has been said about Disinherited?

In a statement released by FX’s President of Entertainment, Gina Balian, she said, “Disinherited is exactly the kind of bold, character-driven storytelling that defines FX. With Peter Gould at the helm, this is a deeply human story about family, power, and consequence, that plays with high moral stakes. And at the center of it all is a pair of sisters for whom it’s impossible not to root for as we watch this David vs. Goliath story unfold.”

Who stars in Disinherited?

The cast of Disinherited includes Victoria Pedretti, Kiera Allen, Karl Glusman, Alan Ruck, Katja Herbers, Eddie Marsan, and Jonathan Higginbotham.

What is Disinherited about?

Disinherited is a series that follows a pair of scrappy sisters, played by Pedretti and Allen, who are transported into a world of generational wealth and long-buried crimes after the revelation of an unexpected inheritance.

Who makes Disinherited?

Disinherited is created by Peter Gould, who executive produces the series with Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, and Nea Rodrigue. The pilot episode for Disinherited was also directed by Gould. The series is produced by FX Productions. As mentioned above, Gould is best known as the co-creator of Better Call Saul and previously worked on Breaking Bad. While Gould serves as a consulting producer on Pluribus, which hails from the same creatives behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, this is his first major project since Better Call Saul concluded.

Disinherited, Series Premiere, TBA, FX and Hulu