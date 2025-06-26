It seems like something spooky is afoot at FX once more as What We Do in the Shadows‘ Taika Waititi and Stefani Robinson team up with Mel Brooks for a Young Frankenstein reboot titled Very Young Frankenstein.

Announced by Deadline, the upcoming series is reportedly approaching a pilot order. No official confirmations from FX have been made at this time, though. But as we eagerly anticipate the possible show’s future, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about the series based on the 1974 cult classic film, ranging from who is making the series to when it could air, and beyond.

What is Very Young Frankenstein?

According to Deadline, Very Young Frankenstein is a series based on Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein that is approaching a pilot order. Plot details about the show are being kept under wraps at this time, but for those less acquainted with the film, it’s a satire filled with references to classic Frankenstein films.

In the movie, Gene Wilder plays Frederick Frankenstein, a scientist who inherits his grandfather Victor’s Transylvania castle. In an effort to prove his grandfather wasn’t insane, Frederick attempts to create his own monster with the help of Igor, the grandson of Victor’s former assistant.

The movie featured Wilder, Peter Boyle as the monster, Marty Feldman as Igor, Cloris Leachman as Frau Blücher, Madeline Kahn as Elizabeth, and Teri Garr as Inga, among others, including Brooks.

Who would make Very Young Frankenstein?

Currently, Taika Waititi, Stefani Robinson, and Garrett Basch are attached as executive producers alongside Mel Brooks. Robinson would serve as showrunner and writer, while Waititi would direct the pilot. Other executive producers include Kevin Salter and Michael Gruskoff, with 20th Television serving as the studio.

Has anyone been cast in Very Young Frankenstein?

No one has been cast in this project yet, but stay tuned for any updates about Very Young Frankenstein‘s ensemble as the pilot takes shape.

When would Very Young Frankenstein air?

The series doesn’t currently have a premiere date as it awaits a green light from FX for the pilot. But stay tuned for any updates regarding the show’s future.

Could Very Young Frankenstein crossover with What We Do in the Shadows?

Considering the expansive universe built by What We Do in the Shadows, it definitely feels like there would be room in that supernatural world for a Frankenstein family. Only time will tell what the creatives have in mind, but it’s something we’re certainly thinking about.