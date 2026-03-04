‘Deadliest Catch’: Tom Meadows’ Death Under Investigation as New Details Emerge

What To Know Todd Meadows, a 25-year-old deckhand on Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, died after falling overboard from a fishing vessel in the Bering Sea.

Despite being recovered by the crew about ten minutes later and receiving resuscitation efforts, Meadows was pronounced dead.

The tragedy has deeply affected his crewmates and family, with a GoFundMe campaign raising over $36,000.

New details have emerged regarding the tragic passing of Todd Meadows, the 25-year-old deckhand who worked on a fishing vessel featured on Discovery’s Deadliest Catch.

According to TMZ, the US Coast Guard is investigating Meadows’ death after he fell overboard from the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea on February 25 while filming for the series. It is unknown whether the incident was captured on camera.

Meadows was recovered unresponsive by the crew around ten minutes after he fell overboard, and first aid and resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. The crew then transported him to Dutch Harbor, about 170 miles north of the Bering Sea.

His body was received at the Anchorage Medical Examiner’s office in Alaska on February 27, per TMZ sources. An autopsy was performed, and Meadows’ body was released on March 2.

“The Coast Guard is currently investigating this situation. As the nation’s leading marine safety organization, the Coast Guard investigates marine casualties and accidents to uncover their causes and initiate necessary corrective actions,” a Coast Guard rep told the outlet.

A Discovery Channel spokesperson told TMZ, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Meadows’ passing was first confirmed by Captain Rick Shelford on Monday (March 2). “February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea,” Shelford wrote on Facebook. “We lost our brother, Todd Meadows.”

Shelford continued, “Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

A GoFundMe was organized in response to Meadows’ death and has raised over $36,000 at the time of writing. “We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of Todd Morgan Meadows, a beloved 25-year-old father, son, brother and friend, who left us far too soon while doing what he loved — crabbing out on Alaskan waters,” the page reads.

It continues, “He was a determined dad to three amazing little boys who were his entire world. Everything he did was for them — their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them.”