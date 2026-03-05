What To Know House of Villains sent another villain packing.

Here, Plane Jane reveals what surprised her the most about the elimination vote.

Another villain has been banished from baddie mansion on House of Villains. This time, it was Plane Jane, the RuPaul‘s Drag Race alum who made a big splash in the house, literally speaking, during a big pool party, but still got hung out to dry.

Though Plane didn’t have any enemies, she was nominated by Paul Abrahamian and ended up in the bottom two with Tiffany “New York” Pollard after fellow nominee Kate Chastain won redemption. Ultimately, though Plane had tight allies like Christine Quinn, who she’d supported during her own time on the chopping block, almost every vote went to banish her. Only Drita D’Avanzo stuck with Plane.

Even so, the drag queen has no regrets about dipping her toes into what host Joel McHale might call a cesspool. Here, we catch up with Plane Jane to talk about that elimination and her time on House of Villains Season 3.

When you came into House of Villains, did you have plans already for how you were going to show that you were embracing the mantle of “villain”?

Plane Jane: I didn’t really have a game plan, a super-produced story for myself as to how I was going to be the villain. I was just planning on being my beautiful, unhinged self because television rewards that sort of behavior. So I turned my naturally chaos-oriented brain all the way up and just let it fly. And I think it worked out, regardless of how the cards played out.

In terms of my elimination, I think that’s something that I ultimately didn’t have as much control over as I would have liked. So I’m glad that I did what I did and got to show what I got to show on this season.

You had a lot of props, and you got to bring out a lot of them, but I was just curious if there was something that you were planning to do that you didn’t get time to do?

Yeah, honestly, just show more looks. I had so many more fun, gorgeous, exciting looks — so many villain references. Obviously, I would have loved to be a super-villain. Not everybody who gets to stay the entire duration of the season gets to necessarily do that on House of Villains, so there’s no real way of knowing, but I would love, hopefully, if there is a sequel, to come back and get my licks back and serve like a really fierce super-villain moment. I think that would be iconic.

With the vote, was there anybody else whose vote surprised you most?

Well, I don’t know if you could tell, but I was kind of gagged that only Drita voted to keep me in. I genuinely thought I had more allies and more friends in the house who understood where I was coming from and that I had pled a very strong case. So it was genuinely really shocking that even people who I consider to be friends in the house voted strategically — in their minds, I guess — as opposed to with their hearts. But it is House of Villains, so obviously, it’s expected that everybody is doing what they need to do for their own game. But at the same time, I had a little bit more trust in people, and I thought that people had a little bit more trust in me, that I was a genuine ally as opposed to somebody who would potentially be a threat. So that was a real shocker to me.

I think that Christine really surprised me… I mentioned on the show, Christine, Kate, and Tyson [Apostol], those were the three that I sort of really saw myself allied with. I guess I didn’t know how close Kate and New York had gotten in their little room. That’s the thing: People are having their own different experiences and conversations 24/7. I mean, the cameras are trained on us 24/7. We’re really just playing the game the entire time that we’re there. When one conversation isn’t happening, another one is, so, yeah, I guess I just wasn’t privy to the other little chatterings in the house. And unfortunately, that’s how the cookies crumbled.

Before the redemption challenge, it was coming down to you, Kate, and New York. Do you think, if it had been you versus Kate, there would have been a different outcome?

For sure. I think that if it was me versus Kate, I think the cards might have played out a little differently. Obviously, the most surefire way for me to stay would have been to win that freaking redemption challenge. But yeah, if it was me and Kate, I think that it wouldn’t have been as clear-cut for the others who to send home, because I think that at that point, Kate had made a fair amount of enemies in the house as well. And I think that, honestly, Kate has more of a rep as a strategist. I mean, she was on Traitors, and she did pretty well. So I think that it would not have been as clear-cut if Kate was in the bottom with me, and I would have definitely been able to put up a stronger fight, for sure. But New York is a veteran. She’s beloved, and honestly, at that point, I don’t think anybody was taking her as a serious threat to their game.

Your final plea was very emotional, and everyone seemed genuinely touched about it, even New York. What did you think of her rebuttal? Do you think that was the thing that sealed it, or do you think that maybe that was already gonna happen either way?

I don’t think that her rebuttal necessarily sealed it. I really do think that at that point in the competition, that early on, I think that the house sort of already made up their minds about me behind my back. Of course, I wasn’t aware, and I don’t think that, honestly, anything that either myself or New York would have said would have changed their decision right then and there, because I think that it was pre-determined, premeditated, long before we were even standing up there.

Were you glad with the way that it was presented, with your send-off? It was very emotional, and they showed vintage photos of you and the gravity of your words..

Totally. I mean, as they should. I feel like I did my big one, even though I spent not as long as I would have liked to on the show, I think that I was so very impactful and compelling as a character. And I am very happy with how producers sort of portrayed my arc on the show. And yeah, I’m just grateful to have been a part of it at the end of the day. It was so much fun. And I feel like producers definitely were super respectful and appreciative of me and the story that I tell. So I am really grateful for that as well.

House of Villains, Thursdays, Peacock