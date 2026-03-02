‘The Price Is Right’: Nursing Assistant’s Bizarre Reaction Cracks Up Drew Carey After $10,000 Win

It’s never a dull day at The Price Is Right. A contestant cracked up host Drew Carey after his bizarre reaction to winning $10,000. This came after fans complained that contestants were too enthusiastic.

Joseph Sammut, a nursing assistant, won the fourth item up for bid on February 27. He bid $1,500 on Kate Spade bags, a belt bag, and a bifold wallet. The five items cost $1,765, so since he was the closest without going over, Sammut won the chance to play a game for an additional prize.

The game show contestant got to play Secret X for $10,000 cash. The game is basically tic-tac-toe. There is a secret X hidden under one of the middle spots on the board. The contestant gets one free X to place wherever they want on the right or left. If they correctly guess the price of the items shown to them, they get an additional two X’s. At the end of the game, if they form a tic-tac-toe, either horizontal or diagonal, they win the prize.

Before playing the game, Sammut jumped up and down and cheered to the audience. Drew Carey then explained how the game worked.

The contestant placed his first X in the top right corner. “Ok. I’m going to leave it,” he said, after the audience encouraged him to put it on the other side. This made Carey crack up as Sammut walked back over to the host’s side.

The two items Sammut had to guess the prizes on were an electric pencil sharpener and a KitchenAid food chopper. He had to decide whether the sharpener was $33 or $72.

The Price Is Right contestant chose $33 and was right, so he got to place another X on the board. Sammut jumped first and yelled, “Whoo!”

He chose the bottom left corner this time, meaning if the X were in the middle, he would win. Sammut still had the chance to get another X.

The contestant chose $65 over $34 for the food chopper. He was right and yelled once again. Sammut chose the top left this time. If the X were in the first or second row, he would win.

The X was in the middle, so he won the $10,000. Sammut put his hands up to his mouth and hopped around the stage. Carey cracked up at the contestant when he continued to hop around and even jump in front of the host before going to a commercial.

Sammut spun a .65 on the wheel and tied with contestant Andrea, so they had to spin again. He then spun a .55 compared to her .30, so he advanced to the Showcase.

Sammut bid $23,500 on a pair of mountain e-bikes, a trip to Yosemite, and a 2026 Bayliner Element E16 Limited Edition. The actual retail price was $36,902, which made him $13,402 off. However, his opponent, Kannon, went over, so Sammut won the Showcase, taking home a total of $48,765.