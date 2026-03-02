‘The Price Is Right’ Model Manuela Arbelaez Shares Rare Video of Husband & Kids on Vacation

A family affair! The Price Is Right model Manuela Arbelaez has shared rare photos of her husband and children while on vacation in Mexico.

“Me gusta La Paz, me gustas tú! We had an amazing trip to Mexico with our family a few weekends ago, celebrating Valentine’s Day/8 years of marriage. We whale watched, kayaked, spent quality time, and had the best tacos of our lives! Highly recommend booking your next vacation in La Paz with @nautilusbajaproperties,” she captioned the Instagram post on February 26.

She set the video to the song “Me Gustas Tu” by Manu Chao. The video started with the model lounging in front of a pool. She then shared a video of her husband, Matthew Doherty, eating and then a selfie of the two of them on the beach. The duo got married in 2018.

The next photo was of Matthew with their two daughters — Matilda and Madeline — roasting marshmallows in a fire pit on the beach. The sunset can be seen behind them.

The family then spent some time investing in serious vacation activities, including pool time, going on a run, and taking in the sights. Doherty drove a golf cart and let their daughter sit on his lap and pretend to steer (though he was in control the entire time).

Arbaelaez also showed off the place that they were staying, complete with a kitchen, porch, and palm trees. They then spent time on the beach, listened to a band, and ate and drank the local cuisine.

The Price is Right spokesmodel and her family spent some time whale watching on a boat and riding horses on the beach. They ate with their extended family on the beach.

Arbelaez’s daughter sat in a hammock outside where they were staying, and then they fed some chickens. The model wrote “2018” with a heart next to it in the sand to commemorate their wedding anniversary. To end the vacation, the family kayaked and spent time on the beach.

The game show finished filming for the season in December, so the models have been going on vacations and spending their off days with family and friends.

Arbelaez rarely shares her family on social media, typically sharing workout videos, behind-the-scenes on TPIR, brand deals, and more.