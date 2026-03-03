‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Want This Actor on Celebrity Version After Ken Jennings Reveals He Watches Show

You’re a trivia wizard, Harry! Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings revealed that Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is a huge fan of the game show. Fans begged for him to be on the next season of Celebrity Jeopardy!.

“A friend (hi @mariasemple!) had seen Every Brilliant Thing at Fringe and told us not to miss it on Broadway,” Jennings captioned his Instagram post on March 3.

“She was right, but this production is carried by the endless charm and charisma of its star. You might recognize him from the Weird Al movie,” he went on. “He’s also a huge Jeopardy! fan, it turns out.”

“Anyway, here I am with the entire cast of @brilliantbway, running through May.” Jennings posed with Radcliffe in a backstage photo of the play.

Jennings spent more of his time in New York at The New Yorker office, and appearing in an off-Broadway musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. “Big news, I made my off-Broadway debut yesterday! Bad news: friends, I lost. Big news, they give you a juice box when you lose!” he shared on March 1. The Jeopardy! host held up a Mott’s Apple Juice juice box as he stood in front of the sign.

Daniel Radcliffe is in the play Every Brilliant Thing until the end of May. According to the website, “a man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing—big, small, and everything in between—that makes life worth living.”

While the Harry Potter star may be busy now with Every Brilliant Thing, he can find time in his schedule for the next season of Celebrity Jeopardy!. Fans begged for him to be on the game show in the comments.

“Get him on Celebrity Jeopardy!, then!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Daniel for Celebrity Jeopardy!” another wrote.

“Time for Daniel to be on Jeopardy!?” a third wrote.

Others said that there were “two legends” in the photo. “This is my Roman Empire,” one last fan wrote.

Season 4 of Celebrity Jeopardy! begins on March 13, featuring an All-Star cast. Maybe Radcliffe will be on Season 5.

Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Stars, Friday, March 13, 8/7c, ABC, Streaming on Hulu Next Day