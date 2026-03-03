‘Duck Dynasty’: John Luke Robertson & Mary Kate Share Photos of Their Newborn Twins

What To Know John Luke Robertson and his wife Mary Kate welcomed twin daughters, Sylvie and Francie, on February 24.

The couple, who already have three children, shared the joyful news and photos of the twins on Instagram.

This is the second set of twin girls recently born into the Duck Dynasty family, following John Godwin’s twin granddaughters in December.

The Duck Dynasty family just got bigger as John Luke Robertson and his wife, Mary Kate Robertson, have welcomed twin daughters.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday (March 2), writing, “We welcomed our girls into the world last week on 2/24 & are absolutely bursting with joy!!! Life is already so much sweeter with Sylvie & Francie in it. So thankful for these precious gifts!!”

Alongside the caption, the couple shared a slideshow of sweet photos of Sylvie and Francie, both wearing matching white knit sweaters with their names on them. The final slide featured a black-and-white snap of John Luke and Mary Kate with the twins cradled on their mom’s chest.

The happy couple, who are already parents to sons Wells (2) and John (6) and daughter Ella (4), first shared the news that they were expecting twins in an October Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Kate Robertson (@marykaterob)

“Absolutely thrilled to tell y’all we are welcoming TWINS to our family early next year!!!” Mary Kate wrote at the time. “The most wonderful, crazy surprise blessing of our lives ha! Two new little Robertson girls!”

Friends and family celebrated the newborns in the comments, with John Luke’s mom, Korie Robertson, writing, “Soooo excited 🥰🥰 so much love!! You are going to be the best twin mom!”

Korie also shared the news in her own Instagram Story, posting a photo of her new grandbabies and writing, “The greatest little blessings are here! And we are in love.”

“CAN’T WAITTTTTTT!!!!!! Kits besties 💁‍♀️💁‍♀️💁‍♀️,” added John Luke’s sister, Sadie Robertson Huff, who welcomed her third daughter, Kit, in August 2025.

Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates, who recently welcomed her third baby, also commented, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS! How very exciting!!”

John Luke is the oldest son of Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson and his wife, Korie. He and his wife, Mary Kate, have frequently appeared on the reality show, including the recent revival series.

Sylvie and Francie aren’t the only set of twins to join the Duck Dynasty family in recent months. In January, John Godwin, who has worked for Duck Commander since 2002 and has become a regular on the Duck Dynasty TV series, revealed that his daughter, Johanna, gave birth to twin girls, Cassandra and Isabella, prematurely in mid-December.

Godwin opened up about the scary situation on the Duck Call Room podcast, noting that the twins are now improving.