‘Duck Dynasty’ Star’s Twin Babies Hospitalized After Being Born Early

What To Know John Godwin of Duck Dynasty became a grandfather in December when his daughter Johanna gave birth prematurely to twin girls, Cassandra and Isabella.

Both babies were admitted to the NICU for observation and care, while Johanna’s condition improved after delivery despite initial health challenges.

The twins are steadily improving, having come off respiratory support and feeding tubes, and the family is hopeful they will be able to go home soon.

John Godwin, who has worked for Duck Commander since 2002 and has become a regular on the Duck Dynasty TV series, officially became a grandpa in December. However, the birth came with complications.

Godwin shared an update on a recent episode of the Duck Call Room podcast, revealing that his daughter, Johanna, gave birth to twin girls, Cassandra and Isabella, prematurely in mid-December. Both babies remain in neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), undergoing observation.

According to Taste of Country, Godwin explained on the podcast that Johanna developed preeclampsia symptoms last month. Per the Mayo Clinic, preeclampsia is a complication of pregnancy, often resulting in high blood pressure, kidney damage, and other signs of organ damage. If left untreated, it can lead to serious (even fatal) complications for the mother and the baby.

Godwin noted that Johanna called her mother, Paula, and revealed she had a blood pressure reading of 160/105. After that, she went to the hospital, hoping doctors could relieve her symptoms and postpone delivery of her twin children. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.

“She called at 5:30 the next morning, said, ‘Y’all need to get up here, y’all fixin’ to have grandkids,'” Godwin shared, per Taste of Country.

He and his wife then rushed into the car, with Godwin admitting he was “over the speed limit a little bit.” When Johanna called to say she was about to be taken into the operating room, Paula made Godwin speed up even faster.

“She hit the flasher button, and I mashed on it. And we got there in 40 minutes,” he added, though they were a minute late and missed Johanna before she was taken to the operating room.

Godwin revealed the twin girls were born safely, and Johanna’s condition improved, even though “she had to have magnesium” and “was pale for a couple days.” He described the situation as “tough,” especially as his daughter “didn’t even get to hold” her babies for a day and a half.

Isabella and Cassandra are improving every day, and Godwin confirmed that Johanna will be allowed to take them home soon.

Johanna previously shared an update on December 29, writing on Facebook alongside a photo of her babies, “Both are off cpap, light blankets, and feeding tubes! We are working on eating and gaining weight, and monitoring their oxygen and hearts as they learn to do all the things they need to do to come home.”

She added, “They are excelling in everything and we are hopeful that maybe we are looking at coming home very soon!”