‘Duck Dynasty’: John Luke & Mary Kate Robertson Reveal They’re Expecting Twins

Duck Dynasty stars John Luke Robertson and his wife Mary Kate Robertson have revealed that they’re expecting twin girls.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post, which featured a family photo on the beach, with one of their children holding a reel of ultrasound pictures. “Absolutely thrilled to tell y’all we are welcoming TWINS to our family early next year!!!” the caption read.

It continued, “The most wonderful, crazy surprise blessing of our lives ha! Two new little Robertson girls!”

John Luke, the oldest son of Duck Dynasty‘s Willie and Korie Robertson, married Mary Kate in 2015. The pair were just 19 years old when they tied the knot and have since welcomed three children; their first, son John Shepherd, was born in October 2019. Their second child, daughter Ella Kathryn, came along in April 2021. And their youngest son, Wells, was born in September 2023.

Fans, family, and friends flooded the comments with congratulations and well-wishes.

“Soooo excited 🥰🥰 so much love!! You are going to be the best twin mom!” wrote John Luke’s mom, Korie Robertson.

“WOOHOOOO MORE NIECES!!!!” added his brother, Will Robertson Jr.

Will’s wife, Abby Robertson, commented, “I’m SO pumped for these little girls to be here🩷.”

John Luke’s sister, Sadie Robertson Huff, who recently welcomed her own child, daughter Kit, commented, “CAN’T WAITTTTTTT!!!!!! Kit’s besties.”

Fans also shared their congrats, with one commenter writing, “Whatttt?!!! So so fun! Are they identical? I need details! Such a special gift! You were made for this!”

“Not sure yet if they’re identical or not- they’re di/ di so most likely fraternal, but will see when they’re born! Thank you!🥹🩷,” Mary Kate responded.

Another wrote, “YOU GUYS!! 🥹 congratulations so exciting!!! Twins I can’t believe it!!!”

“Still cannot get over this!!!!!!! TWINS!!! Ahhhhh so happy for you guys!!!!!” added another.

“Oh my goodness!!!! What a blessing!!!!!! Congratulations 💗💗,” said one fan.

“TWIN GIRLIES! over the moon for y’all!!!! 💞💞,” another added.

Fans were first introduced to John Luke and Mary Kate in A&E’s Duck Dynasty, which centered on the Robertson family, including the late Phil Robertson, his brother Si Robertson, and Phil’s sons, Jase, Willie, and Jep. The show returned earlier this year with Duck Dynasty: The Revival, with both John Luke and Mary Kate appearing in the series.