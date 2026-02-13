Jimmy Kimmel Hatches Plot to Make Trump Hate Hearing His Own Name

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel joked about trademarking his new term for the Epstein files.

Jimmy Kimmel continued to use his new name for the Jeffrey Epstein files on Thursday night (February 12), even going so far as to say he’s getting the term trademarked.

As explained on Wednesday’s (February 11) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host said he had a “suggestion” for something else President Donald Trump could put his name on.

“It’s big, and I think he’ll like it, because it’s something everyone’s talking about, something that he actually, unlike most everything else he wants named after him, deserves to be part of,” Kimmel said. “And I believe, I propose that we should think about adding his name to the Epstein files.”

From that point on, whenever Kimmel brought up the Epstein documents, he referred to them as “The Trump-Epstein Files.” He continued to call them that on Thursday’s show, this time including an on-screen graphic with the trademark symbol attached.

“We’re getting that trademarked. You can spread it around. Feel free,” Kimmel told his viewers.

Elsewhere in Thursday’s monologue, Kimmel addressed Attorney General Pam Bondi‘s “nearly five-hour Karen-thon” in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Specifically, he focused on a photographer’s shot of Bondi’s folder, which showed a document labeled “Jayapal Pramila’s Search History.”

“That refers to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat… the photo appears to show a list of everything Jayapal searched for in the Trump-Epstein files, which again, we’ve trademarked,” the comedian continued.

He added, “They tracked her search history in the private room at the DOJ where congresspeople are legally permitted to look at the less-redacted files. And it would seem that they tracked those congresspeople without their knowledge. They looked at their search history to give Bondi an edge in the hearings.”

“And then they’re so dumb they printed it out and put a title on top!” Kimmel stated. “It’s such a delicate balance between stupid and evil.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.