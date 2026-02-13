Jimmy Kimmel Cracks Up Over Audience Member Vacationing With His Mother-In-Law

What To Know During a Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode, Kimmel and guests were amused by an audience member vacationing with his mother-in-law while his wife stayed home with their kids.

Kimmel joked about the unusual situation, comparing it to the plot of a Tyler Perry movie.

Kimmel jokingly pitched a movie idea based on the pair’s story to Perry during his show interview.

The story of two audience members at Jimmy Kimmel Live! left Jimmy Kimmel, Guillermo Rodriguez, and Tyler Perry in lots of laughs.

In a behind-the-scenes moment from the show’s Thursday, February 12, episode, Kimmel asked whether any audience members were on vacation. He pointed out a woman and a man in the front row, who said they were visiting San Diego but traveled to Los Angeles to attend the show taping.

“We both work very hard and haven’t had a real vacation in a while, so that’s what we’re doing,” the woman explained before revealing that the man was her son-in-law.

“Son-in-law! Oh! Wow!” said a shocked Kimmel. “Wait a minute, so, where’s your daughter?” The woman shared that her daughter was at home with the couple’s kids and that the vacation with the son-in-law was her idea.

“Well, first of all, I have some terrible news: She’s cheating on you,” Kimmel joked to the man. “Wow, what a bizarre Mrs. Robinson–type scenario! I mean, no offense, but you’re on vacation with your mother-in-law?” The guy quipped, “What am I supposed to say? No?”

Kimmel compared the pair’s story to a “Tyler Perry movie” and declared he would pitch the idea to Perry when he came out for his interview. Ahead of Kimmel’s conversation with Perry, he asked Rodriguez whether he would go on vacation with his own mother-in-law for $150,000.

“F**k, that’s a hard question,” Rodriguez hilariously replied. “I will pass, Jimmy. I will pass.”

Perry later joined Kimmel at his desk, at which point Kimmel began his pretend movie pitch. “Imagine the scene. Family. It’s a young married couple. They got a mother-in-law. They’ve got a couple of kids,” he said. “And, one weekend, just out of the blue, the wife says to her mom, ‘Hey, I think it would be a great idea if you went on a cross-country vacation with my husband.'”

Perry had the same immediate thought as Kimmel did, as he jokingly stated, “Oh, she’s having an affair.” Perry’s candid response prompted the audience — particularly the mother-and-son-in-law duo — to break into laughter.

“That could be! Or maybe that’s what we think is going to happen. What we find is really, they’re just crazy,” Kimmel suggested, along with proposing that the movie end with a “love triangle at Legoland” or at “SeaWorld if we want to get big animals involved.”

“I think you lost me. I like the idea, though,” Perry said of Kimmel’s pitch. “But I think it’s either she’s having an affair, or the mother-in-law and son are having an affair, or they’re just a great family and they love each other. How about we go with that?”

Kimmel wrapped up the funny discussion by suggesting they call the film Tyler Perry’s The Graduate, Too, a reference to the 1967 Dustin Hoffman film about a college graduate falling for an older woman.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC