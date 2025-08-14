The Traitors is opening its castle doors to everyone, not just celebrities.

Soon, becoming a back-stabbing turncoat won’t just be for the rich and famous, as Peacock’s hit show The Traitors is set to debut an all-new civilian version of the competition series for NBC.

The Traitors has thrived on the streaming service with an all-celebrity cast, delivering drama, betrayals, and tense roundtable banishments. Now, the series aims to replicate that success by bringing in everyday contestants eager to scheme, manipulate, and outwit one another, all while competing in elaborate challenges on their way to the grand prize.

Production on the NBC version of The Traitors will begin in 2026. Those interested can apply at www.TheTraitorsUS.com.

“We’re excited to bring along The Traitors‘ highly addictive fan base as we discover the next generation of legendary gamers and schemers,” said Sharon Vuong, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “With our resident host and gameplay master of ceremonies, Alan Cumming, on board to introduce complete strangers to new epic missions and twisted gameplay, this new version for NBC offers a unique opportunity for the cast and audience to meet each other for the first time, and we know it will be incredible to watch.”

The announcement was made by Emmy-winning host Cumming at the inaugural Televerse 2025 conference in downtown Los Angeles.

The third season of The Traitors launched January 9 on Peacock and premiered as the top unscripted series in the U.S., according to data from Nielsen.

The Traitors received five Emmy nominations for Season 3, including Cumming for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

The fourth season of The Traitors premieres in 2026 on Peacock, and that edition has been renewed for a fifth season. All episodes of the first three seasons are now available to stream on Peacock.

The Traitors, Premiere, TBA, NBC

The Traitors, Season 4, TBA, Peacock