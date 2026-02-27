‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey Admits Game Drives Him ‘Crazy’ as Contestant Wins Car

That was a close one! A The Price Is Right contestant almost didn’t win a car on the game show. Fans called the game a “nail-biter” as it went to the last minute for the win. And host Drew Carey admitted the game drives him “crazy.”

Cynthia Reynolds, from Nashville, Tennessee, won the sixth item up for bid on February 26. She bid $1,500 on Dior designer accessories, which was the second-lowest bid. Since the actual retail price was $2,430, and her opponent bid $2,800, Reynolds won.

She got to play 10 Chances for the chance to win three prizes, one of them being a car. The other two were a bottle decanter package and a Viking 10-piece cookware set.

10 Chances has The Price Is Right contestant write down what they think are the prices of the items from the numbers given to them on the board. There is always one more number than there is in the price, until they reach the car. They have 10 chances to try and get all three prices correct to win the three prizes. Whichever prices they have left by the end of the 10 guesses are the prizes they take home.

For the decanter, the numbers were zero, five, and eight. Reynolds started out with $50 and then $85, which were both wrong. On the third try, she chose $80, which was right.

“See how easy it is?” host Drew Carey said. Reynolds had only seven more chances to get the right prices for the cookware and the Kia Soul.

The numbers the game show contestant was given for the cookware were five, zero, seven, and nine. She started with $570 and $750, which were both wrong.

She only had four chances left when she chose $950, which was correct. Reynolds then had to guess the price of the car in three tries.

The numbers for the car were four, one, nine, zero, and two. She wrote $24,910, which was wrong. Reynolds then went with $21,490. When she wrote $21,940 on her last chance, the crowd erupted into a cheer.

Carey pressed the button, and she was right. The audience screamed, and Reynolds yelled and ran over to the car.

“This game, man. I’m telling you. It drives me crazy,” the host said.

Reynolds did not make it to the Showcase, as she spun 1.60 on the wheel.

“What a nailbiter! Congrats, Cynthia!” a YouTube user wrote.

“Cynthia used all 10 chances to win everything!” another commented.

“Even though luck is involved, having them win on their Last Chance is still fun to watch,” a third added.

“On the last chance, she got it,” a fan said.

