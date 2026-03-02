‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Say This Part of Show Is ‘Ridiculous’

Come on down… with a little bit less enthusiasm. The Price Is Right fans debated whether or not contestants coming down the contestant’s row should dance or do any other “ridiculous” habit and just walk down normally.

“Stop dancing down the aisle when your name is called!!” a Reddit user posted. “It (for the most part) looks ridiculous!! Don’t somersault or do cartwheels, either. Come down from your seat, clap for yourself, and get in your spot.”

Contestants’ Row is when contestants’ names are called to come down to the podium to bid on a prize and try to win to play a game for more prizes. While some fans agreed with the original poster, others said that they were “no fun.”

“The fact that the production staff is telling contestants to do this is kind of sad. The show shouldn’t need fake enthusiasm to appeal to the lowest common denominator of TV viewers,” one fan agreed.

“I totally agree. I don’t even watch every day anymore. The people act so ridiculously that they should feel embarrassed. I can’t stand the screaming either, there’s no need for that, imo,” another said.

“We record Price is Right on DVR and just fast forward through the ‘Come on down.’ If someone who starts acting annoying when they come out of Bidder’s Row, we’ll fast forward while they come up on stage as well,” a third added.

“The piggyback rides are the ones that annoy me. And the cartwheels. A little shimmy is OK,” a Reddit user said.

“Agreed for the most part. I assume they are coached and told to go crazy, but it’s getting to be too much, much like the phony excitement on Let’s Make A Deal. In what world is someone that excited to win a telescope, outdoor shower, or $500 jar of horseradish?” a fan asked.

“Honestly, I have, for the most part, had to stop watching for this reason alone. I tried just skipping over it, but it got to be too frequent. Secondhand embarrassment took over my mind, and I had to shut it off multiple times,” another agreed.

“The people that win bidders row and take 10 minutes to get on stage bother me more than the aisle dancers,” one last fan said.

On the other hand, some fans said it makes the show fun and that contestants are encouraged to act wildly. “That’s the kind of thing the show tells you to do before you walk over to the studio. In all likelihood, it’s not gonna stop any time soon,” one said.

“They’re having fun. Lighten up,” another said.

“Good grief, get a grip and lighten up! It’s encouraged, actually. I’ve been in the audience,” a fan commented.

“I mean, I’ve been watching this show since at least the early 80’s, and that’s what they’re supposed to do. I’m sure the show tells them to do it,” a third said.

“They tell you to do it,” another said.

“Threads like this make me want to do it more if I was ever called down tbh,” one last fan wrote.

