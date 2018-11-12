'Bachelor' Mansion Escapes the California Wildfires — But 'Westworld' Set Not as Lucky

So many have lost their homes in the wildfires that tore through California over the weekend, but in addition to the residences lost are various TV landmarks.

The good news is that some homes have escaped the flames, including the mansion famous for appearing on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. For over 10 years, the privately owned estate has served as the setting for the reality series.

An update on Twitter revealed that the home remains safe, even though the wildfires came very close. "The house from ABC’s 'The Bachelor' survived the fire unscathed. House next door burned to the ground."

The house from ABC’s “The Bachelor” survived the fire unscathed. House next door burned to the ground #BachelorInParadise #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/VR9cvDBAh6 — Chris Woodyard (@ChrisWoodyard) November 10, 2018

The show's creator and EP Mike Fleiss tweeted his own message saying, "I still don’t know exactly what condition #TheBachelor Mansion is in. But I do know that the beautiful community of Malibu — and the surrounding areas— are struggling. Good thoughts for all..."

I still don’t know exactly what condition #TheBachelor Mansion is in. But I do know that the beautiful community of Malibu — and the surrounding areas— are struggling. Good thoughts for all... — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) November 11, 2018

While it's exciting to hear that the location survived, Fleiss' words remind us of what's important — keeping those who weren't as lucky in our thoughts.

A slew of celebrities and other Californians have lost their houses, including Miley Cyrus, Neil Young, and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Camille Grammer. The Voice coach Cyrus shared messages of gratitude for the safety of her loved ones and animals, despite her loss, thanking firefighters in the process.

Completely devestated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department! If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet....

Donate $ , Time , Supplies

I love you more than ever , Miley — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 12, 2018

Meanwhile, the Paramount Ranch was among the biggest TV casualties, having served as the site of Westworld's Western town on the hit HBO series. It was also used in the series Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. One photojournalist shared the following message alongside some impactful photos. "Sad for fans of @WestworldHBO and shows like Dr Quinn Medicine Woman, the Paramount Ranch western town movie set has burned to the ground in the Woolsey Fire."