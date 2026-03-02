What To Know Tayshia Adams is one of two head judges on he new HGTV competition series Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

Adams rose to fame as a contestant on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise before leading The Bachelorette in 2020.

Adams has taken on several other roles in Bachelor Nation, including cohosting two seasons of The Bachelorette after Chris Harrison’s departure from the franchise.

Some of Bachelor Nation’s biggest stars are headed to HGTV for the new series Bachelor Mansion Takeover, including former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams.

Adams is one of two head judges on the new design competition series, along with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron. The pair will judge a group of Bachelor Nation contestants as they compete to renovate rooms throughout the reality TV franchise’s iconic house.

“For the first time ever, we’re pulling back the curtain and revealing the mansion as you’ve never seen it before,” host Jesse Palmer said in a statement about the show. “Our 12 contestants have already lived through the twists and turns of The Bachelor franchise. They know this is not going to be easy. And the clock is ticking because this renovation has to be finished before a new season of The Bachelorette begins.”

The show’s cast of 12 competitors — consisting of alums from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette — includes Brendan Morais and Noah Erb, both of whom appeared on Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.

Scroll down for a refresher on Adams’ time in Bachelor Nation before the premiere of Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

How did Tayshia Adams’ Bachelor Nation journey begin?

Like many of the franchise’s leads, Adams got her Bachelor Nation start as a contestant on Colton Underwood‘s Season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019. She made it to Underwood’s final three contestants alongside Hannah Godwin and Cassie Randolph. She was eliminated from the show after Underwood decided to pursue Randolph, with whom he reunited after filming.

The exes have had a tumultuous relationship since their 2020 split, with Randolph filing a restraining order against Underwood, which was later dismissed. Underwood came out as gay in 2021 and went on to marry Jordan C. Brown in 2023. Randolph, for her part, tied the knot with musician Brighton Reinhardt last year.

When was Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette?

Adams became the Bachelorette mid-way through Season 16 in 2020 after leading lady Clare Crawley decided to exit the show to pursue her relationship with contestant Dale Moss. (The couple got engaged on the show but later broke up in 2021.)

The remaining Season 16 contestants were given the option to stay on the show with Adams as the lead, while a few new men were brought in to round out the cast.

Who won Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette?

Adams ultimately ended the season engaged to Zac Clark. Nearly one year after her Bachelorette season finished airing, news broke in November 2021 that Adams and Clark had broken off their engagement. Adams addressed the split on the Men Tell All episode of Michelle Young‘s Season 18 of The Bachelorette in December 2021.

“All in all, all I have to say is that I’m heartbroken,” she said at the time. “But we tried really hard, and I still love him very much. And I’m not sure what the future holds.”

Has Tayshia Adams appeared on other Bachelor Nation shows?

Before becoming the Bachelorette, Adams looked for love on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. She formed a connection with John Paul Jones on the show, but the pair ended things that same year.

After longtime Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison was let go from the franchise in 2021, Adams and fellow former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe took up hosting duties for Seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette.

She has also hosted some of Bachelor Nation’s official podcasts, including Click Bait with Bachelor Nation and Bachelor Happy Hour.

Is Tayshia Adams in a relationship?

As of the time of Bachelor Mansion Takeover‘s March 2026 premiere, Adams appears to be single. Following her split from Clark, Adams began dating Bravo star Luke Gulbranson in 2023. News broke in April 2025 that the pair had split after quietly dating for two years.

Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Series Premiere, Monday, March 2, 8/7c, HGTV