[Warning: The video above and article below contain MAJOR spoilers for Paradise Season 2, Episodes 1-3.]

Paradise Season 2 has arrived, and while some answers about where the story is heading have been shared, other questions have been raised by the first three episodes of the Hulu drama’s return.

While Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) continued his mission to find his wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma), outside of the titular bunker located in Colorado, the latest episodes made way for the recovery of Julianne Nicholson‘s Samantha, a.k.a. Sinatra, the true puppeteer behind the operation. Along with the introduction of new characters, the biggest mystery that has surfaced within Season 2’s first episodes revolves around someone (or something) named Alex.

Scroll down for a closer look.

Who is Alex?

In the premiere episode, “Graceland,” Shailene Woodley‘s character Annie was introduced as a survivor who took shelter at Elvis Presley‘s famous estate. Years into her life there, Annie encountered Link (Thomas Doherty) and a collection of his fellow survivors as they trekked out west to Colorado toward the rumored bunker. While Link told Annie they were trying to get supplies to help sustain the people on the outside, a comment made by one of Link’s pals as they left Graceland suggested the mission entailed more. There was a particular emphasis on the fact that they need to kill someone named Alex, but the name comes up more than once, leading us to additional questions below.

How is Alex related to Sinatra’s secret project?

While Sinatra recovered from being shot at the end of Season 1, the new president suggested raising the temperature in the bunker to give residents a faux summer, but the architect was against it, noting the drain on power. It was also revealed that power reserves were going toward a secret project that Sinatra had hidden from most. When she recovered enough, Sinatra was questioned about the project, but the first time we saw her bring it up was to her paid cleaner at the end of Episode 3, asking how Alex was doing, assuming the project was what she was alluding to.

Is Alex a person or just a code name?

The only visible version of someone named Alex that viewers saw was in Episode 3, but she was presumably dead after her husband, Henry Miller (Patrick Fischler), injected her with something lethal. Henry was the owner of a company called Vestige Quantum, and the tech he’d had was something Sinatra wanted to buy out for her future project or plan, prior to the final construction of the bunker.

Sinatra sent Billy (Jon Beavers) after Henry to sign the papers required, but things turned deadly. Even still, Henry’s words were certainly curious as he spoke about the importance of fate. He told Billy that his wife had Huntington’s Disease, as she lay sick in her deathbed upon the hitman’s arrival at his home. Apparently, Link was Henry’s protege, and he pleaded with Billy to sustain the boy’s life, noting the fate of the world could depend on it. So Billy shot Henry, and as he bumped into Link on his way out of the home, he advised the young man to turn around and run away.

Will all of these questions be related to one another, and will they be answered by the time Season 2 concludes? Stay tuned to find out, and let us know your theories about the Alex mystery looming over this latest chapter in the comments section.

Paradise, Season 2, Mondays, Hulu