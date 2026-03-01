Sterling K. Brown won the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series trophy at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night for his role in Paradise, and he used his acceptance speech to speak out about President Donald Trump’s efforts to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion advancements.

“Thank you to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. I spend a lot of time in predominantly white spaces, so it’s always a joy to be in a room with us,” the actor said. “We are living under an administration that has an attack on diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, that’s trying to erase critical race theory. But like [Samuel L. Jackson] said, they can’t erase us because there is no country without us.”

Earlier in the night, Jackson spoke along similar lines as he honored the late civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson. “All of us in some degree or another have spoken out, marched, protested, raised holy hell inspired by a man who now I’m sure resides with the good Lord in heaven,” the Pulp Fiction star said. “And even though we can no longer hear his voice, whenever we see that a wrong must be made right, all of us can ask ourselves ‘WWJD’ — what would Jesse do? Now, I know he inspired me and changed my life. I was lost, poor, trying to find my way. But he made me believe in myself and realize I am somebody. It doesn’t matter where you live or who you are. You matter because, say it with me, ‘I am somebody.’ You can overcome any obstacle because ‘I am somebody.’ And we will continue his mission and carry the torch he lit and keep hope alive. And we will not be erased from this country’s history because we are somebody.”

In his speech, Brown expressed gratitude to his collaborators at Disney and Hulu and Paradise creator Dan Fogelman, but he gave special commendations to Black women — and two in particular. “I would not be up here if it was not for Black women and how hard that you ride for your boy. I see you. I appreciate you,” he said. “Ryan Michelle Bathe, my wife, my best half, doing her very, very best … And last but not least, to Arlene Brown, who is laying at home in St. Louis right now, living bravely with ALS for the past 8 years. Mama, I love you so much, and I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you. God bless y’all.”