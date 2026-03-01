What To Know Catherine O’Hara was posthumously awarded Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in The Studio at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Seth Rogen, her costar and executive producer, accepted the award on her behalf and delivered an emotional tribute highlighting her talent, generosity, and behind-the-scenes contributions.

The Studio also won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Catherine O’Hara won a posthumous award for her performance in The Studio at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1. Seth Rogen, her costar in the Emmy-winning comedy who had just won an Actor Award earlier in the ceremony, accepted the award on her behalf and gave a moving speech in tribute to the late star. The speech received a standing ovation from the audience. See the video below.

O’Hara died on Friday, January 30, of a pulmonary embolism, also known as a blood clot in the lungs, with rectal cancer as the underlying cause. She was 71 years old. The Studio Season 2 had just started filming a few weeks prior.

Rogen, an executive producer and star of The Studio, said he “was asked to assume the very sad honor of accepting this award on O’Hara’s behalf” during the Actor Awards after she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. Rogen shared his reflections on working with O’Hara with the audience.

“Something that I’ve just been marveling at over the last few weeks is her ability to be generous and kind and gracious while never minimizing her own talents,” Rogen said. “She knew she could destroy, and she wanted to destroy every day on set.”

Seth Rogen gives a tribute to Catherine O’Hara after she wins The Actor Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series: “She knew she could destroy and she wanted to destroy every day on set.” #ActorAwards pic.twitter.com/x1K95m2iuw — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2026

One thing he never shared with The Studio cast that he revealed during this speech was that O’Hara would send script change suggestions via email to Rogen and EP Evan Goldberg the night before she had a shooting day on the Apple TV comedy.

She would send “a completely rewritten version of the scene she was in,” Rogen said, smiling, adding that “100% of the time, it would make the scene better.”

“She really showed that you can be a genius and be kind, and one of things does not have to come at the expense of the other in any way, shape or form,” Rogen said.

He listed some of O’Hara’s most iconic comedic performances, such as her roles in Beetlejuice and Best in Show. The cameras cut to audience members, such as a tearful Jenna Ortega, who costarred in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice with O’Hara.

Rogen concluded his speech by urging viewers to keep telling people of O’Hara’s talents as much as they can. Later in the evening, The Studio won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.