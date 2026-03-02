After the stars gathered for the Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Netflix kept the fun going with an after party at Milk Studios in Hollywood. Many of the celebrities who attended the awards show were in attendance for the post-event activities.

D-Nice performed at the event, and stars who popped up including some of the night’s big winners, such as Michael B. Jordan and Keri Russell. Other attendees included Rose Byrne, Noah Wyle, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson, Jenna Ortega, Claire Danes, Sarah Pidgeon, and more.

The Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, were the last major awards show before the Oscars, which are coming up on March 15. The winners were chosen based on votes from the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), with both television and movies honored throughout the evening.

Scroll down to check out photos of stars attending the 2026 Actor Awards after party.