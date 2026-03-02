All of the Must-See 2026 Actor Awards After-Party Moments (PHOTOS)

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Michael B jordan, Yerin Ha, Kate Hudson, Ali Larter at the Actor Awards after Party
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

After the stars gathered for the Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Netflix kept the fun going with an after party at Milk Studios in Hollywood. Many of the celebrities who attended the awards show were in attendance for the post-event activities.

D-Nice performed at the event, and stars who popped up including some of the night’s big winners, such as Michael B. Jordan and Keri Russell. Other attendees included Rose Byrne, Noah Wyle, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson, Jenna Ortega, Claire Danes, Sarah Pidgeon, and more.

The Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, were the last major awards show before the Oscars, which are coming up on March 15. The winners were chosen based on votes from the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), with both television and movies honored throughout the evening.

Scroll down to check out photos of stars attending the 2026 Actor Awards after party.

Alexandra Metz attends The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty at Milk Studios
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Alexandra Metz

Alexandra Metz was all smiles.

Demi Moore attends The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty at Milk Studios
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Demi Moore

Demi Moore showed off her red carpet look.

Leslie Bibb, Kate Hudson and Ali Larter attend The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Leslie Bibb, Kate Hudson & Ali Larter

A moment for the ladies!

Guests attend The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty at Milk Studios Los Angeles on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

A fun time was had by all.

Christian Convery and Chief Content Officer of Netflix Bela Bajaria
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Christian Convery & Bela Bajaria

Introductions were made.

Fiona Dourif, Sara Wells, Noah Wyle, Brandon Mendez Homer and Jalen Thomas Brooks attend The Actor Awards
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Fiona Dourif, Sara Wells, Noah Wyle, Brandon Mendez Homer & Jalen Thomas Brooks

The Pitt stars celebrated.

Keri Russell attends The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty at Milk Studios
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Keri Russell

Keri Russell held tight to her trophy all night.

Sarah Pidgeon attends The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty at Milk Studios
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah Pidgeon took a phone call.

Aimee Lou Wood attends The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty at Milk Studios
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood struck a pose.

Co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos and Keri Russell attend The Actor Awards
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Keri Russell & Ted Sarandos

After winning at the awards show, Keri Russell partied with the co-CEO of Netflix.

Co-CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos and Ali Larter attend The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Ali Larter & Ted Sarandos

Landman star Ali Larter also posed with Sarandos.

William Stanford Davis and Lisa Ann Walter attend The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter hit the dance floor.

Natalie Joy Viall and Nick Viall attend The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

Nick Viall and his pregnant wife showed up for the party.

Laverne Cox attends The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty at Milk Studios
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox was stunning in her after-party look.

Tracy Ifeachor and D-Nice attend The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty
Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Tracy Ifeachor & D-Nice

Tracy Ifeachor and D-Nice were living it up.

Scott MacArthur (C) and Kate Hudson (R) attend The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty
Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson was all smiles.

Adam Brody and Rose Byrne attend The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty
Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Adam Brody & Rose Byrne

Adam Brody and Rose Byrne caught up at the party.

Janelle James and Chris Perfetti attend The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty
Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Janelle James & Chris Perfetti

The Abbott Elementary stars reunited at the party.

Michael B. Jordan and Yerin Ha attend The Actor Awards Netflix afterparty
Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix

Michael B. Jordan & Yerin Ha

The Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role winner celebrated with Bridgerton star Yerin Ha.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne got a hug as she entered the bash.

Actor Awards key art
Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell

Full Cast & Crew

Netflix

Awards Show

TV14

Special

Variety

Latest Headlines

More Actor Awards ›

Actor Awards




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 3 Episode 10
1
Justin Hartley Explains Keaton’s Fate in ‘Tracker’ Midseason Premiere
Nancy Guthrie suspect
2
Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Talks Object in Suspect’s Pocket
Stephen Colbert, Late Night
3
Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Scores Major Win Amid Battle With CBS
Kiana James
4
Kiana James Wardrobe Malfunction Not Censored in WWE Wrestling Match
2026 Actor Award Winners
5
Full List of Actor Awards 2026 Winners