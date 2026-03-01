How Hollywood Sent Political Messages on Actor Awards Red Carpet

What To Know The Actor Awards attendees got political with a very specific accessory.

Learn more about the “Ice Out” pins donned by Wunmi Mosaku and more stars.

The 2026 Actor Awards brought together the biggest stars of television and film as they recognized each other at the annual event, but some performers took the time to send a political message with their accessories.

In this case, some attendees donned “Ice Out” pins, which protest the current administration’s anti-immigration policies and enforcement through ICE. The pin was seen on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards exactly one month ago, on February 1, and four performers in particular embraced the message while posing for cameras.

Hacks favorite, Meg Stalter, Sinners standouts, Wunmi Mosaku and Omar Benson Miller, and The White Lotus threepeater, Jon Gries, all wore the pin, sending a clear message about where they stand surrounding the issue.

When asked about wearing the pin on the carpet and why she feels strongly about it, Mosaku told Variety, “I want ICE out. I don’t believe in what this administration is inflicting on the people in this country, and I think it’s atrocious.”

When asked if she’s staying tuned into the ongoing news cycle, Mosaku, told the outlet, “I’m going to opt out after March 15, after the Oscars, I’m opting out, and I’m just trying to kind of protecting my peace because I feel like I’ve been absorbing a lot of stuff… cause I’m still in it, I still have to be in it, but when I don’t have to be in it, I’m going to rest and disconnect.”

Mosaku is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role as Annie in the Ryan Coogler-directed Sinners, which also stars Miller, Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo, Miles Caton, Hailee Steinfeld, Jayme Lawson, Jack O’Connell, Lola Kirke, and many more.

This is the latest example of stars representing the “Ice Out” message with pins after the Grammys, which saw the likes of Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, and more take a similar stance.

Elsewhere in the show, SAG-AFTRA president Sean Astin offered a prayer for peace amid the unrest in the Middle East.

What do you think of the impactful accessory?