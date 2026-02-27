‘The View’ Hosts Corner Guest Star Sara Eisen Over Trump & Epstein

The cohosts of The View offered a friendly enough embrace to CNBC anchor Sara Eisen at the start of Friday’s (February 27) episode — her second as guest host in Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s stead — but things got fractious once again when the subject of the Jeffrey Epstein files and Congressional depositions that have been underway with Hillary and Bill Clinton.

The episode started with the regular cohosts — that is, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Sunny Hostin — questioning Eisen about her experience on the show so far.

“First of all, you guys are all wonderful and gracious, and it’s a pleasure to be here as someone who has watched the show forever,” Eisen said warmly. “And it’s a treat for me because, as I said, business is not as fun as this.”

She went on to confirm that though they are “read in” on the “Hot Topic” discussions, they aren’t following a script and do not have earpieces with producers telling them what to say at any given moment.

“The only thing in my ear is wax,” Behar confirmed, earning laughs from the cohosts.

Then, they moved onto the first matter of discussion, which was the former first lady, senator, and secretary of State’s testimony at the House of Representatives, which was interrupted when Rep. Lauren Boebert was caught sneaking a photo of Clinton’s session.

Hostin praised Clinton for her openness about the matter, saying, “She also said, ‘I want the American public to see it. I want it to be televised.” While she was disappointed that the deposition wasn’t televised, Hostin had a bigger bone to pick about the whole thing. “Fine, Hillary Clinton, she’s going to testify. Great. Bill Clinton’s going to testify. When will Trump answer questions about Epstein under oath? That is my question.”

Behar then picked up on that note, saying, “Bill Clinton is testifying today. So if Republicans want any credibility here, don’t they have to call Trump in to testify? I ask you, Sara.”

However, Eisen didn’t directly answer the question and instead deflected. “Well, look, AG Merrick Garland could’ve done something about this, he did not.”

“Shame on him,” Navarro agreed.

“This did not happen under President Biden,” Eisen then continued. “So I think that we should also talk about Bill Clinton because I don’t think this is just purely political. I think there’s every reason that he should be brought in.”

When Eisen then pointed out that there were photos of him in a hot tub at Epstein’s home, Hostin argued, “There are also photos of Melania Trump with Epstein, so perhaps the first lady should also come and testify as well?”

Before Eisen could answer, Haines stepped in and said, “I think they should bring everyone. As someone who literally does not care who this uncovers — it doesn’t have a party name, this is about victims.” She then went on to criticize Donald Trump‘s administration for releasing some victims’ names in the files released and redacting others who are potential wrongdoers. “Everyone should have to take a stand in front of this committee and talk,” she said. “I want to see it all.”

Hostin also shared a full list of those who she wants to see take the stand in the matter, saying, “This committee needs to demand Elon Musk should appear. Bill Gates should appear. The first lady, Melania Trump should appear. Donald Trump should appear. Everyone mentioned in the Epstein files that could possibly have knowledge should appear.”

“I agree, it should be equal opportunity,” Eisen finally said in agreement.

