Sara Eisen Guests Hosts ‘The View’: What to Know About the CNBC Anchor

What To Know Sara Eisen was the third conservative voice to step in for Alyssa Farah Griffin during her maternity leave.

The guest host got off to a fiery start on Thursday’s show.

The third guest host of Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s maternity leave term arrived in Thursday’s (February 26) episode of The View, and things got off to a fiery start.

CNBC’s Sara Eisen, a financial news anchor for the network, stepped up to the panel’s table on Thursday and was welcomed by moderator Whoopi Goldberg, and she explained why she was thrilled to be a part of the group.

“I have to say, I’m very grateful to be here,” Eisen said. “This is very different for me. I cover business news, the markets. I also am very appreciative of being at a table of women because I have three boys at home, two and a husband … so this is a nice change of pace.”

When Goldberg then mentioned her interest in discussing money matters with her, things unraveled pretty quickly.

“I do want to ask you about the market because it seems the market doesn’t really pay attention to who’s president,” Goldberg said.

“The market likes who’s president,” Eisen argued. “There’s a lot of upbeat sentiment from companies and from investors about policies that are helpful for growth.”

“Are tariffs helpful for growth?” Sunny Hostin then argued.

“The tariffs usually wouldn’t be helpful for growth, but they haven’t been as bad as everyone expected. Everyone thought it would be massive inflation and the market would fall apart, the economy would fall apart. It hasn’t,” Eisen answered.

When Hostin then argued, “If you’re wealthy, it’s great. If you’re middle class or under the middle class, it’s not good at all,” Eisen answered by suggesting everyone needs to be invested in the stock market more.

“If you get paid minimum wage, you don’t have exposure to stocks,” Hostin countered.

Goldberg then put the kibosh on the conversation, apologizing to Eisen for bringing it up, and Hostin noted, “You just got peppered with so many questions.” Eisen was undeterred, though, saying, “Keep it coming!”

So who is Sara Eisen? The Richmond native, who studied at NYU and Northwestern, coanchors Squawk on the Street for the financial news network and got her start at Bloomberg Television before joining CNBC.

She previously coanchored Worldwide Exchange, Power Lunch, Closing Bell, and Money Matters for the network as well.

Eisen is the third guest host to sub in for Griffin after the birth of her son after Savannah Chrisley and Amanda Carpenter.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC