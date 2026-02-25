‘The View’ Cohosts React to Trump’s State of the Union: ‘Disgusting’

The cohosts of The View reacted to Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address on Wednesday’s (February 25) show, and they were united in their disdain for his messaging — even conservative activist and guest host Amanda Carpenter had her issues with it.

After reviewing clips of the speech, Carpenter said, “A lot of people get confused when I explain that I am a conservative and not MAGA. And here’s the difference. What you saw on that screen from Republicans, that partisan tribalism that you saw on display there, that is different than being conservative. So that’s what we lost there.”

She then continued, “It is so uncomfortable to see how expertly he continues to create villains on stage. We talked yesterday about whether the Democrats should go to the State of the Union. I was kind of iffy. But then, when I saw Ilhan Omar get singled out like that, I know what’s going to happen. He got that split screen, and he was talking about Minnesota and saying, ‘We’re not going to go easy on them.’ Who thinks he’s been easy on them? And so she was shouting back, ‘You killed Americans.’ You couldn’t see what she said, no. And so it’s such an unfair dynamic. We’ve got to find ways not to participate in that and give him that kind of advantage. I just can’t believe we haven’t learned this lesson after 10-plus years.”

Joy Behar then said that she felt “nauseous” while watching the speech and added, “Watching him, the way he was demonizing immigrants made me sick. It made me sick… I was saying to my husband, ‘What makes this country great?’ What made it great and different from other countries, let’s say in Europe and other places, is that we welcomed immigrants in this country. My family, because there was no work in Italy when they were there in Southern Italy, and they came here, and that’s why I’m sitting here today. And it just made me feel really sad.”

Sunny Hostin then weighed in and echoed Carpenter’s point about the present Democrats’ reaction, saying, “I almost fell asleep because it was so boring, actually, parts of it, but I think that’s what got me, that demonization of the entire Somali population, that was disgraceful. Language matters.” She went on to admit that while she initially disagreed that the Democrats shouldn’t attend, she changed her mind after watching it unfold. To Behar, she said, “Now I agree with you because, like you said, someone like Ilhan Omar, who is protective of Minnesotans and Somalians, in particular, she gave him that moment that he wanted, when, when the Democrats wouldn’t stand because he was calling people illegal aliens, they didn’t stand and just call them crazy. They gave him all these moments.”

“What’s worse than him are the sycophants and the acolytes who are praising him and going along with him,” Behar said.

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg said it was “insanely rude” for Trump to bring the Team U.S.A. men’s hockey team and not other female gold-winning athletes to the event.

Hostin also called Trump’s speech “despicable and disgusting” for not mentioning the two American citizens who were shot dead by ICE agents in Minnesota, Nicole Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

