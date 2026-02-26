‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Contestant Over Simple Mistake Before $61,000 Loss

A Wheel of Fortune contestant was roasted by fans after not knowing a common phrase. The solve would have led him to win the game, but instead, his opponent advanced to the Bonus Round and lost $61,000. He spoke out about the phrase he never heard of.

Rachel Anderson, from Ionia, Iowa, solved the first toss-up on February 25. She is a fisherwoman and has received several big state fish awards.

Anderson played against Jack Marquardt, from Chicago, Illinois, and Alexis Wiggley, from Westhampton, New Jersey. Anderson also solved the second toss-up, giving her $3,000.

After landing on Bankrupt, the turn moved back to Anderson during the first puzzle. She solved “I’ve Got My Head in the Clouds,” making her total $8,000.

With only two letters left in the “Before & After” Mystery puzzle, Anderson solved “Gluten Free Willy,” which gave her a total of $9,000.

During the Prize Puzzle round, Marquardt, a man who was turned into a meme at a concert he went to 15 years ago, thought he solved it correctly. He guessed “Having a Shake of a Good Time,” but host Ryan Seacrest said that wasn’t right.

The turn moved to Wiggley, a frequent traveler who has yet to be to Europe, solved “Having a Whale of a Good Time,” and won a trip to British Columbia, Canada, and San Juan Islands. This gave her a total of $16,250.

But, Reddit users were shocked that Marquardt said “Shake” instead of “Whale.” He spoke out about the error on the platform.

“Shake!!??? And buy another A!?? Omg,” one fan wrote on the platform.

“Ok, to be fair, I knew it was a digraph with an h and ‘s’ was still on the board. ‘Shake’ followed the digraph-vce pattern based on what was left. Unfortunately, I’m a moron and didn’t know the phase ‘whale of a good time,'” he said. “I had 2 goals 1) win big or 2) say something really stupid. I made goal number 2!!!”

He went on to say that he enjoyed being roasted and was glad to get on the show since he has been a fan since he was eight years old. “I applied a year ago after not watching for 30 years, failed upwards. Good times!” Marquardt said.

Marquardt solved two of the three Triple Toss-ups. He tried to solve the third, but got one word wrong. Anderson correctly solved it, giving her $2,000 more and Marquardt $4,000 more.

Wiggley added $4,800 to her bank when she solved the final puzzle — “Let’s Speed Things Up!” This gave her a final total of $21,050.

Anderson went home with $11,000. Marquardt’s total was $4,000, Wiggley advanced to the Bonus Round and chose “What Are You Doing?”

She brought her mom and fiance with her to the Bonus Round. After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Wiggley chose “M,C,H, and A.”

Her puzzle then looked like “_LAM_ _N_ _N THE _ _ _ _S.” As the clock counted down, Wiggley shook her head and said, “I don’t know,” among a few others things.

The puzzle was revealed ot be “Glamping in the Woods.” “I said, glamping,” the game show contestant said, shaking her head.

“You did. I thought I heard you say it,” Seacrest said. Wiggley lost out on taking home $61,050 after $40,000 was in the envelope.