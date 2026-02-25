‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Gives Fans Rare Glimpse Backstage in New Video

Wheel of Fortune fans got a glimpse into a part of the game show that they don’t usually see — the back of the contestants’ podium — when social media correspondent Maggie Sajak gave a tour of the stage on her Instagram page.

Sajak participated in the “Not my house, but I know my way around ” trend on February 25. She opened her dressing room door, wearing a long black dress, and encouraged the camera to follow her.

She set the video to “Champagne Coast” by Blood Orange and captioned it, “I did grow up here though…🤔.”

As Sajak walked onto the set, she started off at the contestants’ podium. The desk had a small step rising up one level as it went. There was also a light attached on the bottom. There were no slots behind the podium, despite contestants putting wedges back there when they land on Bankrupts. She spun the wheel and showed off the ledge where the contestants put the wedges, which are thin triangles, instead of a flat rectangle.

Pat Sajak‘s daughter then twirled in front of the letter board with a smile on her face. The board had the words “Wheel of Fortune” on it.

Maggie then walked up the steps, to where the audience sits and placed herself in a chair. The camera panned to the stage from up above, which featured a crew man working on the wheel, a camera hanging from the ceiling, and TV monitors.

She then went into a backstage area and grabbed snacks. Sajak opened the fridge to grab a drink and then took a cookie from a plastic container. Candy, such as M&M’s and Kit-Kats, as well as different danishes were also laid out on the counter.

Sajak went back to her dressing room, waved, and closed the door. She grew up on the set since her dad, Pat, hosted the show for nearly four decades.

“It never gets old, does it?” one follower asked.

“My dream home,” said another.

What other part of the Wheel of Fortune set that isn’t seen often would you like a tour of? Let us know in the comments.