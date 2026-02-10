‘The Price Is Right’ Announces New Themed Episodes & Air Dates

Brittany Sims
Comments
'James' 10th Anniversary Show' -- on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured: Drew Carey. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

Make sure to keep the 17th open! The Price Is Right has set two themed episodes for February and March, and they both happen to fall on the 17th.

According to a press release, the game show will “let the good times roll” with a Mardi Gras-themed episode on Tuesday, February 17. Grand Marshal Drew Carey hosts a dazzling audience decked out in their finest purple, green, and gold attire. Contestants will parade their way through popular pricing games for a chance to win cash and prizes, including a trip to New Orleans to join in the festivities!

Mardi Gras is the day before Ash Wednesday, which, according to the Christian religion, is the beginning of Lent and the Easter Season. Mardi Gras is typically celebrated in New Orleans, Louisiana, where beads are handed out, and lots of food is eaten since the next day, Ash Wednesday, is for fasting and not eating meat. Mardi Gras falls on different dates every year.

The next themed episode will fall on St. Patrick’s Day. The holiday is celebrated on March 17 every year. This year, on that Tuesday, The Price Is Right will celebrate the Irish holiday in style. Drew Carey and models Alexis Gaube and James “Leprechaun” O’Halloran welcome lucky contestants to “come on down!” for a shamrock-shaking hour to play games, including Lucky Seven and Golden Road, for a chance to win cash,  automobiles, and a trip to Ireland!

'The Price Is Right' Contestant Misses $12,000 After Spat With Friend in Audience
Related

'The Price Is Right' Contestant Misses $12,000 After Spat With Friend in Audience

But, before all of that happens, TPIR will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special couples episode on February 13. All of the contestants will compete in pairs, including one couple celebrating 61 years together. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year, but since it falls on a Saturday this year, and the game show isn’t on on the weekends, they are bringing the love one day early.

These are all themed episodes that the game show has been doing for a long time.

What theme do you think The Price Is Right should have next? Let us know in the comments.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

The Price Is Right key art
Drew Carey

Drew Carey

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Game Show

1972–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More The Price Is Right ›

The Price Is Right




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Joanna Gaines
1
A Deep Dive Into Joanna Gaines’ Health Issues
Catherine O'Hara
2
Catherine O’Hara Cause of Death Revealed
Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker on the February 9, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
3
‘Today’s Craig Melvin Says Covering Savannah Guthrie’s Mom News Is ‘Uncharted Territory’
Jenna Dewan as Bailey, Nathan Fillings Nolan — 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 6
4
‘The Rookie’: Nolan & Bailey’s Solution to D.C. Is a Bad Idea
Savannah Guthrie and her mom, Nancy Guthrie
5
Nancy Guthrie’s Alleged Abductor Made Big Mistake in Ransom Note, Says Expert