‘The Price Is Right’ Announces New Themed Episodes & Air Dates

Make sure to keep the 17th open! The Price Is Right has set two themed episodes for February and March, and they both happen to fall on the 17th.

According to a press release, the game show will “let the good times roll” with a Mardi Gras-themed episode on Tuesday, February 17. Grand Marshal Drew Carey hosts a dazzling audience decked out in their finest purple, green, and gold attire. Contestants will parade their way through popular pricing games for a chance to win cash and prizes, including a trip to New Orleans to join in the festivities!

Mardi Gras is the day before Ash Wednesday, which, according to the Christian religion, is the beginning of Lent and the Easter Season. Mardi Gras is typically celebrated in New Orleans, Louisiana, where beads are handed out, and lots of food is eaten since the next day, Ash Wednesday, is for fasting and not eating meat. Mardi Gras falls on different dates every year.

The next themed episode will fall on St. Patrick’s Day. The holiday is celebrated on March 17 every year. This year, on that Tuesday, The Price Is Right will celebrate the Irish holiday in style. Drew Carey and models Alexis Gaube and James “Leprechaun” O’Halloran welcome lucky contestants to “come on down!” for a shamrock-shaking hour to play games, including Lucky Seven and Golden Road, for a chance to win cash, automobiles, and a trip to Ireland!

But, before all of that happens, TPIR will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special couples episode on February 13. All of the contestants will compete in pairs, including one couple celebrating 61 years together. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year, but since it falls on a Saturday this year, and the game show isn’t on on the weekends, they are bringing the love one day early.

These are all themed episodes that the game show has been doing for a long time.

What theme do you think The Price Is Right should have next? Let us know in the comments.